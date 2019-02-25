Alt 5 Sigma Selected by WorldMarkets.io to Provide Trade Execution and Custodian Services for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Ripple and Bitcoin SV

New York, NY, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Alt 5 Sigma, the only cryptocurrency trading platform designed specifically for financial services providers and built with the highest security, accessibility, compliancy and transparency of the industry, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by WorldMarkets.io to provide trade execution and custodian services enabling fiat to digital assets (USD, CAD, EUR, GBP) and cold storage custodian for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Ripple, and Bitcoin SV.



According to the custodian service agreement, Alt 5 Sigma will provide the liquidity and trade execution for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Ripple and Bitcoin SV as well as cold storage custodian services. In addition, Alt 5 Sigma will provide WorldMarkets.io clients the ability to deposit and withdraw fiat in USD, CAD, EUR, and GBP in order to buy, sell and hold digital assets.

“We have reviewed many trading liquidity providers and custodian services, but nothing compares to the security of Alt 5 Sigma and GardaWorld,” said Sherley Van Kerkhove, Director of WorldMarkets.io, and Bettencourt Friedman Capital Limited, the owner and operator of the trading venue. “This industry was in need of such a solution not only enabling high volume trading, but the highest security to hold these assets.”

“WorldMarkets.io are at the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry and offering a truly unique opportunity to their clients and we are pleased to be working with such a dynamic group,” said André Beauchesne, President and CEO of Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

About WorldMarkets.io

WorldMarkets.io is a peer-to-peer blockchain marketplace for cryptocurrencies, tokens and tokenized securities. WorldMarkets provides a transparent, safe, and efficient trading platform to buy, sell and hold digital assets. WorldMarkets.io is operated by Bettencourt Friedman Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bettencourt Friedman Holdings Limited.

For more information, visit www.worldmarkets.io

WorldMarkets +44 800 471 4824

info@worldmarkets.io

About Alt 5 Sigma

Alt 5 Sigma is a Fintech specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 Sigma was created by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, compliancy and transparency.

Alt 5 Sigma provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Monero and Ripple, in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. Alt 5 Sigma’s products and services are available to banks, broker dealers, funds, family offices, professional traders, retail traders, digital asset exchanges, digital asset brokers, blockchain developers, and financial information providers.

Alt 5 Sigma digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services, physical and specialized security solutions and, with the Crisis24 portal, the dissemination of vetted information related to international security. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations, and multinationals with personnel all over the world, GardaWorld employs more than 72,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In the complex world we live in, our reputation is based on the quality of our services, as well as the commitment and integrity of our people.

For more information, visit www.garda.com.

For more information, visit www.alt5sigma.com

Contact: Alt 5 Sigma: Tel. 1-800-204-6203 media@alt5sigma.com