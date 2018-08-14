Log in
Alta Mesa Announces second quarter 2018 Financial and operational results

08/14/2018 | 06:01am EDT

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMR, “Alta Mesa Resources”, the “Company” or “Alta Mesa”) today announced second quarter 2018 unaudited financial and operational results for its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alta Mesa Holdings, LP (“Alta Mesa Upstream” or “AMHLP”) and Kingfisher Midstream, LLC (“Kingfisher Midstream” or “Kingfisher”). A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for today at 10 a.m. Central time (888-347-8149).

Highlights:

  • Alta Mesa 2018 net production grew by more than 50% from average December daily production to estimated average July production of 31,800 BOE per day
  • Kingfisher Midstream estimated July system gas volumes was 112 MMcf per day, up by more than 35% since the business combination in February 2018
  • Kingfisher Midstream has initiated plans to expand an extensive produced water infrastructure platform to service Alta Mesa Upstream and third-party customers with the planned transfer of Alta Mesa Upstream’s produced water system to Kingfisher Midstream
  • Alta Mesa is providing a 2018 exit production guidance of 38,000 to 40,000 BOE per day, and updated annual production guidance of 29,000 to 31,000 BOE per day for full year 2018
  • Alta Mesa Upstream and Kingfisher Midstream each expanded their operational footprint in the Northwest STACK, including the expansion of Kingfisher’s high-pressure gas gathering system
  • Alta Mesa’s Board of Directors authorized a $50 million Class A common share repurchase program

Hal Chappelle, Alta Mesa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the second quarter we continued to execute on the three-year vision we laid out for Alta Mesa at the time of the business combination.  With eight rigs running and plans to add a ninth rig shortly, we continue to deliver industry leading production growth. We are also continuing to identify and capture the unique opportunities for our combined upstream and midstream asset base, as evidenced by our expanded plans for the Northwest STACK announced today.” Chappelle continued; “Our focus on cost control and optimized timelines in the face of broader market service cost inflation is a testament to our ability to achieve growth and expansion while maintaining our commitment to capital discipline and efficiency.”

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Summary

Net loss, attributable to Alta Mesa’s stockholders, during the second quarter of 2018 was $6.4 million or $0.04 per basic and diluted share.  Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration costs and other items ("Adjusted EBITDAX") was $47.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. AMHLP had a net loss during the second quarter 2018 of $22.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDAX of $41.6 million. Kingfisher had a net loss during the second quarter of nearly $3.1 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation. Alta Mesa deployed $211.1 million on capital expenditures during the second quarter 2018,  with $191.2 million by Alta Mesa Upstream and $19.9 million by Kingfisher Midstream. Alta Mesa Upstream spending includes drilling and completion costs, and investments in fresh water and produced water systems, certain lease payments and other capital. Alta Mesa Upstream has maintained drilling and completion costs at an average of $3.8 million per well. 

Alta Mesa Upstream Operational Results and Guidance Update

Total production for the second quarter of 2018 was 2,334 MBOE, an average of 25,600 BOE per day.  Production in the second quarter was impacted by offset well shut-ins for fracture stimulation effectiveness. Alta Mesa Upstream pattern development has increased significantly, with 90% of the wells drilled in the second quarter being in multi-well patterns.  Estimated July 2018 average production of 31,800 BOE per day represents a greater than 50% increase in daily production compared to December 2017. In the second quarter, the Company completed 48 horizontal wells in the Mississippian-age Meramec/Osage section. Alta Mesa Upstream currently has eight rigs operating in the STACK play area and is adding a ninth rig during the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, Alta Mesa Upstream has now drilled about 350 horizontal wells in the STACK.

In light of production to date and the forward outlook for the drilling and completions schedule, the Company now expects 2018 exit production of 38,000 to 40,000 BOE per day and average production of 29,000 to 31,000 BOE per day for full year 2018.  

Kingfisher Midstream and Produced Water Business Update

Kingfisher Midstream’s system gas volumes have grown by over 35% since the business combination.  Estimated system gas volumes for July of 2018 averaged 112 MMcf per day compared to 82 MMcf per day in February. Third party volumes on the system have grown more than 85% since the business combination in early February. The Kingfisher 200 MMcf per day plant expansion was placed into service in April, increasing operated inlet capacity to 260 MMcf per day. With the start-up of the 200 MMCF per day plant, the business has achieved improved operating efficiencies and liquid product yields.  Construction on the Cimarron Express Pipeline is proceeding with plans for mid-2019 commissioning. 

To further expand the Kingfisher Midstream platform, the Company has begun the process of transferring the produced water business from Alta Mesa Upstream to Kingfisher Midstream.  Alta Mesa Upstream designed a system that is readily expandable and is purpose-built for the ramp-up of produced water volumes from Alta Mesa Upstream and other third-party customers. This expanding system currently consists of over 200 miles of permanently installed pipe and 15 active produced water disposal wells.  System expansion, including additional produced water disposal wells will continue through the remainder of the year, materially increasing system capacity to meet growing customer needs in the area.  The transition of the system to Kingfisher Midstream’s operating platform will best position the asset for continued growth and expansion. The formal transfer of the business is expected to be completed in 2018.

While Kingfisher Midstream has seen steady increases in system gas volumes, due to the timing of when Alta Mesa production and third party activity levels are expected to increase, Kingfisher Midstream no longer expects to achieve previously provided EBITDA guidance.

Craig Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Kingfisher Midstream, stated, “Despite the timing shift in volume growth, we continue to execute on our strategic vision for Kingfisher Midstream.” Collins continued, "Solid basin fundamentals and enhanced business delivery capabilities provide visibility for Kingfisher’s fee-based growth over time. While the timing of our customer’s production ramp has changed, the benefit of our long-term acreage dedications is that we’ve captured significant value.  Our ability to provide differentiated gas gathering and processing, crude gathering and transportation and produced water services from a single entity is unique within the basin and gives us confidence in our ability to expand our midstream footprint across the STACK.”

Expansion into Step-Out Northwest STACK Area

Alta Mesa Upstream and Kingfisher Midstream continue to expand their operational footprint in the Northwest STACK, primarily Major County. Encouraged by recent well results, specialty well logging and geological analysis, Alta Mesa Upstream is moving forward with its plans to drill additional wells in the area. Kingfisher Midstream has started construction of a new high-pressure pipeline with connectivity from Alta Mesa Upstream’s southeast Major County acreage to Kingfisher Midstream’s existing gathering system in Kingfisher County.  When combined with a low pressure gathering buildout in southeast Major County, it will provide significant connectivity for producers into Kingfisher Midstream’s existing gas gathering and processing system.

Alta Mesa has signed a letter agreement with a private operator related to operations and part ownership of approximately 17,000 acres in Major County, contiguous with Alta Mesa’s existing acreage.  Alta Mesa Upstream will be the operator of the combined acreage position. Additionally, the acreage will be dedicated to Kingfisher Midstream for gas, crude oil and produced water.          

Share Repurchase Program

Alta Mesa’s Board of Directors has authorized a program to repurchase up to $50 million of outstanding Class A common stock.  Repurchases may be made at the company’s discretion in accordance with applicable securities laws from time to time in open market or private transactions. James Hackett, Alta Mesa’s Executive Chairman of the Board, stated, “Today’s announcement that we have authorized a share repurchase program reflects our confidene in Alta Mesa’s core business and our commitment to enhancing shareholder value. We believe Alta Mesa represents an attractive investment opportunity, and our strong balance sheet provides the flexibility to make an attractive investment in our own assets."

Conference Call Information
Alta Mesa invites you to listen to its conference call which will discuss its financial and operational results at 10:00 a.m., Central time, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. If you wish to participate in this conference call, dial 888-347-8149 (toll free in US/Canada) or 412-902-4228 (for International calls), five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. A webcast of the call and any related materials will be available on Alta Mesa’s website at http://altamesaresources.irpass.com/ . Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the live broadcast by dialing 844-512-2921 (toll free in US/Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International calls), and referencing Conference ID #10122874.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc., is an independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, and through Kingfisher Midstream, LLC, provides best-in-class midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and marketing to producers in the STACK play. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding Alta Mesa’s strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “could”, “should”, “will”, “play”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Alta Mesa’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements may include statements about Alta Mesa’s: business strategy; financial strategy;  future oil and natural gas prices; timing and amount of future production of oil and natural gas; future drilling plans; proposed expansion and transfer to Kingfisher of AMHLP’s produced water infrastructure platform; production guidance; completion of Cimarron Express Pipeline construction; future share repurchases; marketing of oil and natural gas; leasehold or business acquisitions, including the completion of the transaction with a private operator; costs of developing its properties; liquidity and access to capital; uncertainty regarding its future operating results; and plans, objectives, expectations and intentions contained in this press release that are not historical. Alta Mesa cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil and natural gas. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, low prices for oil and/or natural gas, global economic conditions, inflation, increased operating cost, lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services, environmental risks, weather risks, drilling and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating oil and natural gas reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, and other risks. Information concerning these and other factors can be found in Alta Mesa's filings with the SEC, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Alta Mesa’s actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Alta Mesa disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Lance L. Weaver (281) 943-5597 lweaver@altamesa.net

ALTA MESA RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Successor  Predecessor Successor  Predecessor
 Three  Three February 9, 2018  January 1, 2018 Six
 Months Ended  Months Ended Through  Through Months Ended
 June 30, 2018  June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018  February 8, 2018 June 30, 2017
OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER           
Oil$75,291   $42,348  $115,569   $30,972  $89,288 
Natural gas7,980   10,642  13,190   4,276  20,233 
Natural gas liquids10,241   6,581  14,955   4,000  13,653 
Product sales19,605     27,974      
Gathering and processing revenue7,073     10,484      
Other revenues2,229   1,979  2,784   888  3,213 
Total operating revenues122,419   61,550  184,956   40,136  126,387 
Gain (loss) on sale of assets and other(63)    5,916      
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts(29,219)  18,250  (51,865)  7,298  48,492 
Total operating revenues and other93,137   79,800  139,007   47,434  174,879 
OPERATING EXPENSES           
Lease operating expense12,679   11,480  20,996   4,485  22,490 
Marketing and transportation expense2,173   6,510  3,194   3,725  12,172 
Plant operating expense3,313     3,900      
Product expense19,383     27,603      
Gathering and processing expense3,240     5,578      
Production taxes2,606   1,184  4,021   953  2,450 
Workover expense333   1,102  1,578   423  1,690 
Exploration expense8,083   3,192  13,038   3,633  8,239 
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense33,773   20,110  49,350   11,784  39,088 
Impairment expense          1,188 
Accretion expense161   30  263   39  126 
General and administrative expense22,456   8,293  57,013   24,352  18,029 
Total operating expenses108,200   51,901  186,534   49,394  105,472 
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS(15,063)  27,899  (47,527)  (1,960) 69,407 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)           
Interest expense(11,779)  (12,578) (17,223)  (5,511) (24,620)
Interest income and other824   299  1,370   172  548 
Total other income (expense), net(10,955)  (12,279) (15,853)  (5,339) (24,072)
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES(26,018)  15,620  (63,380)  (7,299) 45,335 
Income tax provision (benefit)(3,678)    (7,491)    285 
INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS(22,340)  15,620  (55,889)  (7,299) 45,050 
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax   (30,934)    (7,593) (35,449)
NET INCOME (LOSS)(22,340)  (15,314) (55,889)  (14,892) 9,601 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest(15,896)    (36,210)     
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALTA MESA RESOURCES, INC. STOCKHOLDERS$(6,444)  $(15,314) $(19,679)  $(14,892) $9,601 
            
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC. STOCKHOLDERS:           
Basic$(0.04)    $(0.11)     
Diluted$(0.04)    $(0.12)     

ALTA MESA RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 Successor  Predecessor
 June 30,  December 31,
 
20182017 
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents$82,398   $3,660 
Restricted cash1,022   1,269 
Accounts receivable, net115,222   76,161 
Other receivables226   1,388 
Receivables due from related party12,643   790 
Note receivable due from related party1,609    
Prepaid expenses and other current assets4,174   2,932 
Current assets — discontinued operations   5,195 
Derivative financial instruments   216 
Total current assets217,294   91,611 
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT    
Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method, net2,550,519   894,630 
Other property, plant and equipment, net343,357   32,140 
Total property, plant and equipment, net2,893,876   926,770 
OTHER ASSETS    
Equity method investment6,956    
Deferred financing costs, net3,518   1,787 
Notes receivable due from related party11,262   12,369 
Goodwill699,898    
Intangible assets, net408,706    
Deposits and other long-term assets50   9,067 
Non-current assets — discontinued operations   43,785 
Deferred tax asset11,954    
Derivative financial instruments   8 
Total other assets1,142,344   67,016 
TOTAL ASSETS$4,253,514   $1,085,397 
     
LIABILITIES, PARTNERS' CAPITAL AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$148,866   $170,489 
Accounts payable — affiliate   5,476 
Advances from non-operators6,283   5,502 
Advances from related party37,135   23,390 
Asset retirement obligations538   69 
Current liabilities — discontinued operations   15,419 
Derivative financial instruments37,743   19,303 
Total current liabilities230,565   239,648 
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES    
Asset retirement obligations, net of current portion6,439   10,400 
Long-term debt, net595,084   607,440 
Noncurrent liabilities — discontinued operations   66,862 
Derivative financial instruments6,385   1,114 
Deferred tax liability4,893    
Other long-term liabilities6   5,488 
Total long-term liabilities612,807   691,304 
TOTAL LIABILITIES843,372   930,952 
PREFERRED STOCK, $0.0001 par value    
Class A: 1,000,000 shares authorized; 3 shares issued and outstanding    
Class B: 1,000,000 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding    
Commitments and Contingencies    
PARTNERS' CAPITAL   154,445 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value    
Class A: 1,200,000,000 shares authorized; 180,730,114 shares issued and outstanding18    
Class C: 280,000,000 shares authorized; 204,921,888 shares issued and outstanding20    
Additional paid in capital1,498,023    
Accumulated deficit(27,793)   
Total stockholders' equity/partners' capital1,470,268   154,445 
Noncontrolling interest1,939,874    
Total equity3,410,142   154,445 
TOTAL LIABILITIES, PARTNERS' CAPITAL AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$4,253,514   $1,085,397 
 

 ALTA MESA RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands)

 Successor  Predecessor
 February 9, 2018  January 1, 2018 Six
 Through  Through Months Ended
 June 30, 2018  February 8, 2018 June 30, 2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income (loss)$(55,889)  $(14,892) $9,601 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense49,350   12,414  51,298 
Impairment expense   5,560  29,124 
Accretion expense263   140  1,052 
Amortization of deferred financing costs152   171  1,456 
Amortization of debt premium(2,051)     
Equity-based compensation expense7,729      
Dry hole expense   (45) 888 
Expired leases10,658   1,250  5,922 
(Gain) loss on derivative contracts51,865   (7,298) (48,492)
Settlements of derivative contracts(18,969)  (1,661) 254 
Premium paid on derivative contracts     (520)
Interest converted into debt   103  599 
Interest on notes receivable due from related party(417)  (85) (406)
Deferred tax provision (benefit)(7,491)     
Loss on sale of assets and other63   1,923   
Gain on acquisition of oil and gas properties     (1,626)
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable(8,585)  (20,895) (11,478)
Other receivables996   (9,887) 4,281 
Receivables due from related party(6,818)  (117) (680)
Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets8,114   9,970  (11,644)
Advances from related party(10,371)  24,116  (42,528)
Settlement of asset retirement obligation(806)  (63) (977)
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities(80,638)  25,815  7,655 
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES(62,845)  26,519  (6,221)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Capital expenditures for property, plant and equipment(342,608)  (38,096) (151,832)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired(791,819)    (6,251)
Contributions to equity method investments(6,956)     
Proceeds withdrawn from Trust Account1,042,742      
Proceeds from sale of assets11      
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES(98,630)  (38,096) (158,083)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Proceeds from long-term debt80,000   60,000  165,065 
Repayments of long-term debt(193,565)  (43,000) (10,000)
Additions to deferred financing costs(3,670)    (170)
Capital distributions   (68)  
Capital contributions     7,875 
Proceeds from issuance of Class A shares400,000      
Repayment of sponsor note(2,000)     
Repayment of deferred underwriting compensation(36,225)     
Redemption of Class A common shares(33)     
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES244,507   16,932  162,770 
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH83,032   5,355  (1,534)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period388   4,990  7,618 
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period$83,420   $10,345  $6,084 

*Non-GAAP Financial Information and Reconciliation

Alta Mesa Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDAX.  Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure and as used herein represents net income (loss) before interest expense, exploration expense, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment of oil and natural gas properties, accretion of asset retirement obligations, tax expense, gain (loss) on sale of assets and the non-cash portion of gain/loss on oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids derivative contracts. Alta Mesa’s management believes Adjusted EBITDAX is useful because it allows external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, to more effectively evaluate our operating performance, compare the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure and because it highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDAX is not a measurement of Alta Mesa’s financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of Alta Mesa’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDAX has significant limitations, including that it does not reflect Alta Mesa’s cash requirements for capital expenditures, contractual commitments, working capital or debt service. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDAX differently than Alta Mesa does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated (unaudited in thousands):

Alta Mesa EBITDAX Calculation
(Non-GAAP Measure)		 Feb 9 - June 30,
2018
Successor		Jan 1 - Feb 8, 2018
Predecessor		Q2-2018
Successor
     
Net Loss attributable to Alta Mesa $(19,679)$(14,892)$(6,444)
Net Loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interest  (36,210) -  (15,896)
Taxes  (7,491) -  (3,678)
Interest  17,223  5,511  11,779 
(Gain) Loss on sale of assets and other  (5,916) -  63 
Loss from discontinued operations, net  -  7,593  - 
(Gain) Loss on derivative contracts  51,865  (7,298) 29,219 
Settlements of derivative contracts  (18,969) (1,661) (14,359)
Exploration  13,038  3,633  8,083 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  49,350  11,784  33,773 
Accretion expense  263  39  161 
Stock compensation expense  7,729  -  4,263 
EBITDAX  51,203  4,709  46,964 
Non-recurring Business Combination Expense  25,734  17,040  443 
Adjusted EBITDAX $76,937 $21,749 $47,407 


AMHLP and Kingfisher Q2-2018
Successor		Q2-2018
Successor		 YTD 2018
Successor		YTD 2018
Successor
EBITDAX Calculation (Non-GAAP Measure)AMHLPKingfisher AMHLPKingfisher
      
Net Loss to Alta Mesa$(22,477)$(3,049) $(57,048)$(4,913)
Taxes 7  -   7  - 
Interest 10,361  1,418   15,557  1,666 
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and other 63  -   (5,916) - 
Loss on derivative contracts 29,219  -   51,865  - 
Settlements of derivative contracts (14,359) -   (18,969) - 
Exploration 8,083  -   13,038  - 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 26,509  7,264   37,445  11,905 
Accretion expense 161    263  - 
Stock compensation expense 3,621  465   6,389  507 
EBITDAX 41,188  6,098   42,631  9,165 
Non-recurring Business Combination Expense 443  -   25,734  - 
Adjusted EBITDAX$41,631 $6,098  $68,365 $9,165 

*Successor Company and Period:
The financial statements and certain footnote presentations separate the Company’s presentations into two distinct periods, the period before the consummation of the Business Combination, which is from January 1, 2018 to February 8, 2018 (“2018 Predecessor Period”) and the period after the consummation of the Business Combination, which is from February 9, 2018 to June 30, 2018 (“Successor Period”), to indicate the application of the different basis of accounting between the periods presented.  The three months ended June 30, 2017 is referred to as the “2017 Predecessor Period”.  AMHLP is the “Predecessor” for periods prior to the Business Combination, which do not include the consolidation of the Company and Kingfisher.  For the periods after the Business Combination, Alta Mesa Resources, including the consolidation of AMHLP and Kingfisher, is the “Successor”.

Prices

Below is a table of average hedged and unhedged prices received by AMHLP.

Average Prices including settlements of derivative contractsQ2-2018
Oil (per Bbl) $54.29
Natural Gas (per Mcf) 2.02
Natural Gas Liquids (per Bbl) 18.47
  
  
Average Prices excluding settlements of derivative contractsQ2-2018
Oil (per Bbl) $67.09
Natural Gas (per Mcf) 2.02
Natural Gas Liquids (per Bbl) 18.47
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
