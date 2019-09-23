Log in
Alta Mesa Resources Announces OTC Pink Ticker Symbols

09/23/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR, “Alta Mesa Resources” or the “Company”) today announced that, on September 24, 2019, its common stock and warrants will be eligible to trade on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbols “AMRQQ” and “AMRWQ”, respectively.  Alta Mesa Resources previously announced that its common stock would be delisted from the Nasdaq Stock Market as a result of the Company’s filing for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on September 11, 2019.  The Company can provide no assurance that its securities will commence or continue to trade on this market, whether broker-dealers will continue to provide public quotes of the Company’s securities on this market or whether the trading volume of the Company’s securities will be sufficient to provide for an efficient trading market.

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, the timing of the delisting of the Company’s common stock and the future trading of the Company’s stock and warrants over-the-counter. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Alta Mesa Resources cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Alta Mesa Resources disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

About Alta Mesa Resources:
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, and through Kingfisher Midstream, LLC, provides best-in-class midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and marketing and produced water disposal to producers in the STACK play.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Bruce Connery, Al Petrie Advisors, bconnery@altamesa.net, 281-943-1375

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
