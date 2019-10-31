Alta Mesa Resources : Current Report

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 23, 2019

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

Delaware 001-38040 81-4433840

15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400, Houston, Texas 77094

281-530-0991

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share AMRQQ OTC Pink Marketplace Warrants to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock AMRWQ OTC Pink Marketplace

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On October 23, 2019, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. ('AMR') held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In connection with the meeting, proxies were solicited pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Following are the voting results on the matters voted upon at the meeting, all of which are described more fully in our 2019 Proxy Statement.

1. Two Class II directors were elected to the Board. These directors will serve for a term of three years expiring at AMR's Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in 2022 and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

NOMINEE FOR WITHHOLD BROKER NON-VOTES Jeffrey H. Tepper 277,550,489 31,195,367 37,533,317 Diana J. Walters 278,276,491 30,469,365 37,533,317

2. KPMG, LLP was ratified as our independent auditor for 2019.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN 343,702,362 1,663,665 913,146

3. The compensation of our named executive officers was approved, on an advisory basis.

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 270,853,990 36,463,159 1,428,707 37,533,317

4. An annual advisory vote on compensation for our named executive officers was approved, on an advisory basis.

EVERY YEAR EVERY TWO YEARS EVERY THREE YEARS ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES 306,780,815 235,757 1,522,674 206,610 37,533,317

