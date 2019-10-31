Log in
Alta Mesa Resources : Current Report

10/31/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_____________________________________

FORM 8-K

_____________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 23, 2019

_____________________________________

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

_____________________________________

Delaware

001-38040

81-4433840

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400, Houston, Texas 77094

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

281-530-0991

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

_____________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

AMRQQ

OTC Pink Marketplace

Warrants to purchase one share of Class A Common Stock

AMRWQ

OTC Pink Marketplace

Indicate by checkmark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On October 23, 2019, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. ('AMR') held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In connection with the meeting, proxies were solicited pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Following are the voting results on the matters voted upon at the meeting, all of which are described more fully in our 2019 Proxy Statement.

1. Two Class II directors were elected to the Board. These directors will serve for a term of three years expiring at AMR's Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in 2022 and until his or her successor is duly elected and qualified.

NOMINEE

FOR

WITHHOLD

BROKER NON-VOTES

Jeffrey H. Tepper

277,550,489

31,195,367

37,533,317

Diana J. Walters

278,276,491

30,469,365

37,533,317

2. KPMG, LLP was ratified as our independent auditor for 2019.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

343,702,362

1,663,665

913,146

3. The compensation of our named executive officers was approved, on an advisory basis.

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

270,853,990

36,463,159

1,428,707

37,533,317

4. An annual advisory vote on compensation for our named executive officers was approved, on an advisory basis.

EVERY YEAR

EVERY TWO YEARS

EVERY THREE YEARS

ABSTAIN

BROKER NON-VOTES

306,780,815

235,757

1,522,674

206,610

37,533,317

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

Date: October 31, 2019

By:

/s/ John C. Regan

Name:

John C. Regan

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 21:46:00 UTC
