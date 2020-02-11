Alta Mesa Resources : Post-Effective amendments for registration statement

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020
DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES
On September 11, 2019, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (the " Registrant") and certain affiliates filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Chapter 11 Case"). As a result of the Chapter 11 Case, the Registrant has terminated all offerings of securities under, and is filing this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (this " Post-EffectiveAmendment") to, Registration Statement on Form S-1(333-223033) (the "Registration Statement") for the purpose of deregistering (i) shares of the Registrant's class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the " Common Stock"), issuable upon the exercise of warrants, (ii) shares of Common Stock that have been or may be issued to certain members of SRII Opco, LP, a Delaware limited partnership ("SRII Opco"), who own common units representing limited partner interests (the "SRII Opco Common Units") in SRII Opco, upon the redemption or exchange by such members of their SRII Opco Common Units for shares of Common Stock pursuant to the limited partnership agreement of SRII Opco, (iii) shares of Common Stock that may be issued to the contributors pursuant to those certain Contribution Agreements, dated August 16, 2017, if the earn-out consideration described therein is issued to the contributors thereunder, and (iv) shares of Common Stock to Riverstone VI SR II Holdings, L.P. pursuant to the terms of that certain Forward Purchase Agreement, dated as of March 17, 2017.
In accordance with the undertaking contained in the Registration Statement pursuant to Item 512 of Regulation S-K, this Post-Effective Amendment is being filed to deregister and remove all of the previously registered shares of Common Stock that had been registered under the Registration Statement that remain unissued as of the date hereof.
No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment on behalf of the Registrant in reliance on Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
