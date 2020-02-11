Alta Mesa Resources : Post-Effective amendments for registration statement

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020

Registration No. 333-223033

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGECOMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVEAMENDMENT NO. 1 TO FORMS-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT (333-223033)

UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 1311 81-4433840 (State or other jurisdiction (Primary Standard Industrial (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation) Classification Code Number) Identification No.)

15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400

Houston, Texas 77094

(281) 530-0991

(Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

_____________________________________

Kimberly O. Warnica

Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400

Houston, Texas 77094

(281) 530-0991

(Name, Address, Including Zip Code, and Telephone Number, Including Area Code, of Agent for Service)

_____________________________________

Copy to:

John Greer

Latham & Watkins LLP

811 Main Street, Suite 3700

Houston, Texas 77002

(713) 546-5400

_____________________________________

Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: Not applicable.

If any of the securities beingregistered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, check the followingbox. o

If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offeringpursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, check the followingboxand list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the followingboxand list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(d) under the Securities Act, check the followingboxand list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. o

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reportingcompany or an emerginggrowth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reportingcompany," and "emerginggrowth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

Large accelerated filer o Accelerated filer o Non-accelerated filer o (Do not check if a smaller reportingcompany) Smaller reportingcompany x Emerginggrowth company o

If an emerginggrowth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complyingwith any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act o