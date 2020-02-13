Alta Mesa Resources : Securities registration termination

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 15
CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION
UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
OR SUSPENSION OF DUTYTO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.
Commission File Number 001-38040
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400
Houston, Texas 77094
(281) 530-0091
(Address, including zipcode, andtelephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share
(Title of eachclass of securities coveredbythis Form)
None
(Title of all other classes of securities for whicha dutyto file reports under Section13(a) or 15(d) remains)
Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:
|
Rule 12g-4(a)(1)
|
x
|
Rule 12g-4(a)(2)
|
o
|
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)
|
x
|
Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)
|
o
|
Rule 15d-6
|
o
|
Rule 15d-22(b)
|
o
|
Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: 118*
|
|
|