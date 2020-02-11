Alta Mesa Resources : Securities to be offered to employees in employee benefit plans, post-effective amendments

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020 Registration No. 333-224248 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGECOMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 POST-EFFECTIVEAMENDMENT NO. 1 TO FORMS-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT (333-224248) UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 81-4433840 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400 Houston, Texas 77094 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan (Full title of the plan) Kimberly O. Warnica Executive Vice President and General Counsel 15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400 Houston, Texas 77094 (281) 530-0091 (Name, address and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) _____________________________________ with a copy to: John Greer Latham & Watkins LLP 811 Main Street, Suite 3700 Houston, Texas 77002 (713) 546-5400 _____________________________________ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer o Accelerated filer o Non-accelerated filer o (Do not check if a smaller reportingcompany) Smaller reportingcompany x Emerginggrowth company o If an emerginggrowth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complyingwith any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act o

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES On September 11, 2019, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (the " Registrant") and certain affiliates filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Chapter 11 Case"). As a result of the Chapter 11 Case, the Registrant has terminated all offerings of securities under and is filing this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (this " Post-EffectiveAmendment") to Registration Statement on Form S-8(333-224248) (the "Registration Statement") for the purpose of deregistering unissued and unsold shares of the Registrant's class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), issuable to participants under the Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan. In accordance with the undertaking contained in the Registration Statement pursuant to Item 512 of Regulation S-K, this Post-Effective Amendment is being filed to deregister and remove all of the previously registered shares of Common Stock that had been registered under the Registration Statement that remain unissued as of the date hereof.

