Alta Mesa Resources : Securities to be offered to employees in employee benefit plans, post-effective amendments

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan
Kimberly O. Warnica
Executive Vice President and General Counsel
15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400
Houston, Texas 77094
(281) 530-0091
John Greer
Latham & Watkins LLP
811 Main Street, Suite 3700
Houston, Texas 77002
(713) 546-5400
DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES
On September 11, 2019, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (the " Registrant") and certain affiliates filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Chapter 11 Case"). As a result of the Chapter 11 Case, the Registrant has terminated all offerings of securities under and is filing this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (this " Post-EffectiveAmendment") to Registration Statement on Form S-8(333-224248) (the "Registration Statement") for the purpose of deregistering unissued and unsold shares of the Registrant's class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), issuable to participants under the Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.
In accordance with the undertaking contained in the Registration Statement pursuant to Item 512 of Regulation S-K, this Post-Effective Amendment is being filed to deregister and remove all of the previously registered shares of Common Stock that had been registered under the Registration Statement that remain unissued as of the date hereof.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has duly caused this post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Houston, State of Texas, on February 11, 2020.
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.
|
By:
|
/s/ John C. Regan
|
Name:
|
John C. Regan
|
Title:
|
Chief Financial Officer
No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment on behalf of the Registrant in reliance on Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
