Alta Mesa Resources : Securities to be offered to employees in employee benefit plans, post-effective amendments

02/11/2020 | 05:28pm EST

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020

Registration No. 333-224248

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGECOMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

POST-EFFECTIVEAMENDMENT NO. 1 TO FORMS-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT (333-224248)

UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

81-4433840

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400

Houston, Texas

77094

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(Zip Code)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan

(Full title of the plan)

Kimberly O. Warnica

Executive Vice President and General Counsel

15021 Katy Freeway, Suite 400

Houston, Texas 77094

(281) 530-0091

(Name, address and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service)

_____________________________________

with a copy to:

John Greer

Latham & Watkins LLP

811 Main Street, Suite 3700

Houston, Texas 77002

(713) 546-5400

_____________________________________

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

o

Accelerated filer

o

Non-accelerated filer

o

(Do not check if a smaller reportingcompany)

Smaller reportingcompany

x

Emerginggrowth company

o

If an emerginggrowth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complyingwith any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act o

DEREGISTRATION OF SECURITIES

On September 11, 2019, Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (the " Registrant") and certain affiliates filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Chapter 11 Case"). As a result of the Chapter 11 Case, the Registrant has terminated all offerings of securities under and is filing this Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 (this " Post-EffectiveAmendment") to Registration Statement on Form S-8(333-224248) (the "Registration Statement") for the purpose of deregistering unissued and unsold shares of the Registrant's class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), issuable to participants under the Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan.

In accordance with the undertaking contained in the Registration Statement pursuant to Item 512 of Regulation S-K, this Post-Effective Amendment is being filed to deregister and remove all of the previously registered shares of Common Stock that had been registered under the Registration Statement that remain unissued as of the date hereof.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has duly caused this post-effective amendment to the Registration Statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized, in the City of Houston, State of Texas, on February 11, 2020.

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.

By:

/s/ John C. Regan

Name:

John C. Regan

Title:

Chief Financial Officer

No other person is required to sign this Post-Effective Amendment on behalf of the Registrant in reliance on Rule 478 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Disclaimer

Alta Mesa Resources Inc. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 22:27:09 UTC
