Alta Mesa Resources to Present at Barclay’s CEO Energy-Power Conference

08/31/2018 | 08:00pm CEST

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc.  (NASDAQ: AMR) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Hal Chappelle, will present an update on Alta Mesa’s current operations at the Barclay’s CEO Energy-Power Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 in New York at 9:45 AM Eastern Time. Other company representatives attending the conference will be AMR Executive Chairman and Kingfisher Midstream CEO, Jim Hackett, and AMR Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, Scott Grandt. Investors who are interested are encouraged to attend the presentation or listen to the webcast. Materials related to the presentation along with a link to the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.altamesa.net.

About Alta Mesa:
Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and through Kingfisher Midstream, LLC provides best-in-class midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and marketing to producers in the STACK play. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.  

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Lance L. Weaver (281) 943-5597 lweaver@altamesa.net

AMR Logo w Name - Small (inc).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
