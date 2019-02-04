Alta Mesa to Release Q4 & Full Year 2018 Results on Feb 26th

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMR, “Alta Mesa Resources”) announced today that it will release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 earnings on Tuesday, February 26th, 2019, after the stock market closes. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results, as well as the outlook for business in 2019 will be held at 3:30 pm Central Time. If you wish to participate in this conference call, dial 888-347-8149 (toll free in US/Canada) or 412-902-4228. A webcast of the call and any related materials will be available on Alta Mesa Resources’ website at http://altamesaresources.irpass.com/. Additionally, a replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the live broadcast by dialing 844-512-2921 (toll free in US/Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International calls), and referencing Conference ID # 10128546.



Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company focused on the development and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma, and through Kingfisher Midstream, LLC, provides best-in-class midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing and marketing and produced water disposal to producers in the STACK play.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Scott Grandt (281) 945-3357 sgrandt@altamesa.net



