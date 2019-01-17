AltaPacific Bancorp : Announces 2018 Year End Performance Results and Declares 5% Stock Dividend

AltaPacific Bancorp (OTCBB: ABNK), the parent company of AltaPacific
Bank, today reported year-to-date net income totaling $5,202,000, or
$0.87 per diluted share, and quarterly net income totaling $1,405,000,
or $0.24 per diluted share, for the period ending December 31, 2018,
respectively. The year-to-date net income for 2018 represents an
increase of $1.2 million (30.9%) over the prior year and the quarterly
net income represents an increase of $18,000 (1.3%) over the prior
quarter. The Company also reported that the Board of Directors recently
approved the payment of a 5% stock dividend per common share payable on
February 22, 2019 to shareholders of record as of February 8, 2019.
Assets totaled $414,591,000 at December 31, 2018, representing a
decrease of $4.0 million (1.0%) over December 31, 2017, while average
assets during the year increased $13.8 million (3.4%) when compared to
2017. At December 31, 2018, gross loans totaled $328,278,000
representing an increase of $32.6 million (11.0%) over December 31,
2017, while average gross loans during the year increased $54.5 million
(20.6%) when compared to 2017. Deposits totaled $322,922,000 at December
31, 2018 representing a decrease of $12.2 million (3.6%) over December
31, 2017, which included a decrease of $5.3 million in brokered
certificates of deposit. Average deposits during 2018 increased $17.3
million (5.4%) during the year when compared 2017, which included a
decrease of $3.4 million (42.2%) in average brokered certificates of
deposit.
At December 31, 2018, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses totaled
$4,126,000, representing 1.4% of Gross Loans originated. At December 31,
2018, nonaccrual loans totaled $39,000 and there were no other loans
past due in excess of 30 days.
The Company’s Share Repurchase Program, which was adopted in 2012, has
resulted in the repurchase and retirement of 1,650,650 shares of company
stock at an average cost of $11.74. During 2018, the Company repurchased
and retired 608,209 shares at an average cost of $14.81.
“The Company experienced solid loan growth last year,” reported Charles
O. Hall, Chief Executive Officer. Continuing, Mr. Hall stated, “We have
also been very pleased with the overall growth at our two newest
branches, which are located in Riverside and San Bernardino. On a
combined basis, during 2018 these two branches experienced loan growth
in excess of 50% and deposit growth of 29%. Furthermore, in December
2018 we relocated our Covina Branch to Glendora. This relocation
definitely improves our ability to serve customers in the San Gabriel
Valley and surrounding areas.”
AltaPacific Bancorp is the parent company for AltaPacific Bank. The
Company’s stock trades over the counter under the symbol ABNK.
AltaPacific Bank is an independent business bank headquartered in Santa
Rosa, California and has additional banking offices in Glendora,
Ontario, Riverside, San Bernardino and Temecula, California. The bank is
focused on meeting the specialized needs of small to medium-sized
businesses and professionals throughout California. For additional
information, please contact us at (707) 236-1500 or online at www.apbconnect.com.
The following is a summary of the Company’s financial performance
(unaudited) as of December 31, 2018:
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
Gross Loans
|
|
|
$
|
295,684
|
|
|
$
|
322,313
|
|
|
$
|
328,278
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
3,686
|
|
|
|
4,126
|
|
|
|
4,126
|
Net Loans
|
|
|
|
291,998
|
|
|
|
318,187
|
|
|
|
324,152
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
418,634
|
|
|
|
431,106
|
|
|
|
414,591
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
|
335,147
|
|
|
|
339,573
|
|
|
|
322,922
|
Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
58,028
|
|
|
|
53,530
|
|
|
|
54,294
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Month Period Ending
|
|
|
Year-to-Date
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
$
|
5,458
|
|
|
$
|
5,384
|
|
|
$
|
20,227
|
|
|
$
|
21,483
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
544
|
|
|
|
1,736
|
|
|
|
2,037
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
4,924
|
|
|
|
4,840
|
|
|
|
18,491
|
|
|
|
19,446
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
440
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
317
|
|
|
|
2,027
|
|
|
|
1,280
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
|
3,183
|
|
|
|
3,209
|
|
|
|
13,791
|
|
|
|
12,997
|
Pretax Income
|
|
|
|
1,951
|
|
|
|
1,948
|
|
|
|
6,377
|
|
|
|
7,289
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
2,404
|
|
|
|
2,087
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
1,387
|
|
|
|
1,405
|
|
|
|
3,973
|
|
|
|
5,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets
|
|
|
|
1.38%
|
|
|
|
1.30%
|
|
|
|
0.97%
|
|
|
|
1.23%
|
Return on Average Equity
|
|
|
|
9.71%
|
|
|
|
10.40%
|
|
|
|
6.81%
|
|
|
|
9.38%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
|
62.00%
|
|
|
|
62.23%
|
|
|
|
67.21%
|
|
|
|
62.71%
|
EPS Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.25
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
EPS Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.62
|
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
Book Value Per Common Share
|
|
|
$
|
9.39
|
|
|
$
|
9.63
|
|
|
$
|
9.34
|
|
|
$
|
9.63
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
5,698,103
|
|
|
|
5,639,403
|
|
|
|
6,207,596
|
|
|
|
5,639,403
|
Weighted Average Shares - Basic
|
|
|
|
5,785,838
|
|
|
|
5,696,853
|
|
|
|
6,391,713
|
|
|
|
5,884,215
|
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
|
|
|
|
5,932,218
|
|
|
|
5,811,841
|
|
|
|
6,448,431
|
|
|
|
6,005,849
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about
AltaPacific Bancorp and its subsidiaries, including descriptions of
plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or
services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of
economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by
the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current
facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate,"
"intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or
conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and
uncertainties. A number of factors — many of which are beyond
AltaPacific’s control — could cause actual conditions, events or results
to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking
statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include,
among others, the following possibilities: (1) competitive pressures
among depository and other financial institutions may increase
significantly; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in
the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general
economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less
favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a
deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5)
legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting
standards and tax laws, may adversely affect the businesses in which
AltaPacific is engaged; (6) competitors may have greater financial
resources and develop products that enable such competitors to compete
more successfully than AltaPacific; and (7) adverse changes may occur in
the securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required
by law, AltaPacific does not undertake to update forward-looking
statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.
