Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altair Engineering : Announces 2019 Global Technology Conference to be Held in Detroit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 08:05am EDT
« Previous Back to News List
Altair Announces 2019 Global Technology Conference to be Held in Detroit World leaders in business and technology to discuss disruptive technology trends shaping the future of decision making TROY, Mich. - June 27, 2019 -Altair, (Nasdaq:ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, will hold its 2019 Global Altair Technology Conference (ATC) at MGM Grand Detroit, in Detroit, October 10-11. Keynoted by leading industry thought leaders and executives, the ATC is a learning forum for ideas and solutions to facilitate new discoveries and faster decisions.

'Our vision is to transform product and business decision-making by applying simulation, data intelligence and optimization,' said James R. Scapa, Altair's founder, chairman and CEO. 'The Global ATC's agenda will reflect how we leverage simulation, optimization, high-performance computing, cloud technologies, and data intelligence to design a disruptive future.'

The rich, two-day agenda will include presentations that demonstrate the power and possibilities when simulation technologies are combined with data science. Technology experts, designers, engineers, IT specialists, and data scientists will converge to discuss the latest technology trends such as Internet of Things, digital twins, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Sessions will also include the role high-performance computing, simulation, and optimization play in creating cutting-edge products faster than ever.

Submit an abstract by Monday, July 15, 2019, for a chance to share your expertise at the two-day conference aimed at facilitating new discoveries and fast decision making. Register here to attend and join the conversation with industry leaders and technology experts at the 2019 Global Altair Technology Conference. To view thoughts from attendees expressing the energy and passion emanating through the exchange of knowledge, information, ideas and stories at the 2018 Global Altair Technology Conference, please click here.



About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media contacts:
Altair Corporate/ Americas/ Asia Pacific
Biba A. Bedi
+1.757.224.0548 x 406
biba@altair.com

Altair Europe/ The Middle East/Africa
Evelyn Gebhardt
+49 6421 9684351
gebhardt@bluegecko-marketing.de

Investor relations:
Altair
Dave Simon
+1 248.614.2400 x 332
ir@altair.com

Disclaimer

Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 12:04:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:30aEMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP : Etisalat launches smartphone vending machine
AQ
08:30aFORD MOTOR : to Slash Jobs as Part of European Shake-Up -- Update
DJ
08:30aMONUMENT RE : Completes Acquisition of Nordben Life and Pension Insurance Co. Limited
BU
08:29aMANCHESTER UNITED : set to splash £50 million on Aaron Wan-Bissaka
AQ
08:29aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : targets expansion in fast-growing West African markets
RE
08:28aReaden Holding Corp. (RHCO.PK) Finalizes the Acquisition of the Two Percent Group Including All Associated Brands and License
GL
08:27aEXCLUSIVE : Trade tensions put energy transition at risk- BP chairman
RE
08:27aCANNABIS GROWTH OPPORTUNITY : C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation/
AQ
08:27aWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Profit Falls, Sales Pick Up
DJ
08:25aALZCHEM GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : lifted by new plan to tackle glyphosate lawsuits, Elliott approval
4HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine
5JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : JARDINE MATHESON : Pendragon boss quits after just three months steering U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About