Altair Engineering : Announces 2019 Global Technology Conference to be Held in Detroit

Altair Announces 2019 Global Technology Conference to be Held in Detroit
World leaders in business and technology to discuss disruptive technology trends shaping the future of decision making
TROY, Mich. - June 27, 2019 -Altair
, (Nasdaq:ALTR) a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, will hold its 2019 Global Altair Technology Conference
(ATC) at MGM Grand Detroit, in Detroit, October 10-11. Keynoted by leading industry thought leaders and executives, the ATC is a learning forum for ideas and solutions to facilitate new discoveries and faster decisions.
'Our vision is to transform product and business decision-making by applying simulation, data intelligence and optimization,' said James R. Scapa, Altair's founder, chairman and CEO. 'The Global ATC's agenda will reflect how we leverage simulation, optimization, high-performance computing, cloud technologies, and data intelligence to design a disruptive future.'
The rich, two-day agenda will include presentations that demonstrate the power and possibilities when simulation technologies are combined with data science. Technology experts, designers, engineers, IT specialists, and data scientists will converge to discuss the latest technology trends such as Internet of Things, digital twins, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. Sessions will also include the role high-performance computing, simulation, and optimization play in creating cutting-edge products faster than ever.Submit an abstract
by Monday, July 15, 2019, for a chance to share your expertise at the two-day conference aimed at facilitating new discoveries and fast decision making. Register here
to attend and join the conversation with industry leaders and technology experts at the 2019 Global Altair Technology Conference. To view thoughts from attendees expressing the energy and passion emanating through the exchange of knowledge, information, ideas and stories at the 2018 Global Altair Technology Conference, please click here
. About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com
.
