Altaire Issues Correction To 07.03.2019 Recall Announcement For OTC Products Sold At Wal-Mart

AQUEBOGUE, N.Y., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc., announces today that it is correcting its July 3, 2019 Announcement of a Voluntary Recall for Over-the-Counter (OTC) drug products and lots, within expiry, sold at Wal-Mart during the time period as indicated in the tables below.

Corrections are being made only for the products and lots as identified below; all corrections are explained immediately above the tables identifying the lot numbers and distribution dates for each applicable product No corrections are required for the other products and lots sold at Wal-Mart as identified in the 07.03.19 Notice of Recall.

As a precautionary measure, Altaire is voluntarily initiating the recall due to management concerns regarding the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility. The FDA has determined these issues indicate a lack of sterility assurance. Administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death.

This recall is being carried out to the RETAIL LEVEL. A Retail Level recall is limited to product lots currently in inventory at the chain store.

Altaire further advises as follows:

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY REPORTS OF ADVERSE EVENTS FOR THE PRODUCTS.

TO DATE ALTAIRE HAS NOT OBTAINED ANY OUT OF SPECIFICATIONS RESULTS, INCLUDING IN-HOUSE AND THIRD PARTY STERILITY TESTING, FOR THE PRODUCTS.

PRODUCTS REQUIRING CORRECTION:

Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack mL (lots manufactured in 2018 have been added)

Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops

Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment

Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack

Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free

Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free

Please see tables below for corrected identification of impacted drug product lots and distribution dates:

Product Description: Equate Restore Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack W-M item #: 552374320 NDC #: 49035-189-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL.

Correction: lot numbers 18024, 18036, 18105, 18179, 18237 and 1829 which were inadvertently excluded are added to the recall.

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 17196 07/19 08/15/2017 17292 09/19 11/03/2017 17355 11/19 12/22/2017 18024 01/20 02/27/2018 18036 02/20 06/21/2018 18105 04/20 06/14/2018 18179 07/20 08/31/2018 18237 09/20 10/31/2018 18293 12/20 01/25/2019 19040 02/21 03/26/2019

Product Description: Equate Eye Allergy Relief Drops W-M item #: 567371432 NDC #: 49035-874-13 Package Size: 15 mL

Correction: NDC number has been corrected, lot numbers 18040 and 19033 which were inadvertently excluded are added to the recall, lot number 19003 has been removed [this product/lot number is not being recalled.)

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18040 02/20 03/08/2018 18050 02/20 05/02/2018 18058 03/20 03/22/2018 18069 03/20 04/04/2018 18090 04/20 04/27/2018 18091 04/20 06/07/2018 18152 06/20 07/05/2018 18159 06/20 07/18/2018 18185 07/20 08/27/2018 18224 09/20 09/26/2018 18252 10/20 11/21/2018 19009 01/21 01/28/2019 19033 01/21 02/21/2019 19034 01/21 03/07/2019 19060 02/21 04/22/2019 19061 02/21 05/21/2019 19128 05/21 06/20/2019

Product Description: Equate Sterile Lubricant Stye Ointment W-M item #: 563031651 NDC #: 49035-875-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram

Correction: Lot number SAS which was inadvertently excluded is added to the recall, lot number SAJ has been removed [this product/lot number is not part of the Wal-Mart recall.)

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RAD 01/20 05/23/2017 REH 05/20 07/21/2017 RIE 09/20 09/28/2017 SAS 01/21 03/23/2018 SFE 06/21 0705/2018 SIA 09/21 10/23/2018 TAH 01/22 02/14/2019 TDD 04/22 05/29/2019

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Twin Pack W-M item #: 567371433 NDC #: 49035-885-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL

Correction: lot numbers 18065, 18213 and 18247 which were inadvertently excluded are added to the recall.

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18065 03/21 06/26/2018 18213 08/20 09/01/2018 18247 10/21 11/07/2018 19137 05/22 06/06/2019 19022 01/22 02/18/2019

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricating Eye Drops Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 563031654 NDC # 49035-882-54: Package Size: 25 count (0.6 mL fill)

Correction: lot number TBL which was inadvertently excluded is added to the recall; lot number TBI is removed from the list for Equate Support Advanced Preservative Free [Lot number TBI is Equate Restore PM Ointment, and is captured on the table for such product in the 07.03.19 Wal-Mart Notice of Recall.])

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date RIF 09/19 10/10/2017 RIN 09/19 12/22/2017 RKP 11/19 01/08/2018 SAR 01/20 02/19/2018 SCG 03/20 05/29/2018 SED 05/20 06/30/2018 SHB 08/20 10/03/2018 SLC 12/20 01/16/2019 TBE 02/21 03/26/2019 TBL 02/21 05/15/2019

Product Description: Equate Support Advanced Lubricant Gel Drops Multi Dose Preservative Free W-M item #: 567367998 NDC #: 49035-878-52 Package Size: 7.5 mL

Correction: NDC number has been corrected, lot number 18180 which was inadvertently excluded is added to the recall; lot number 18080 has been removed [this product/lot number is not part of the Wal-Mart recall.)

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date 18111 05/20 05/25/2018 18180 07/20 08/02/2018 19015 01/21 02/06/2019 19117 04/21 05/20/2019

The products are manufactured and labeled exclusively for Wal-Mart. Altaire ships the products labeled for Wal-Mart only to Wal-Mart. The products are distributed at the retail level by Wal-Mart.

Altaire has notified Wal-Mart of the corrections by e-mail on July 15, 2019, with specific directions for return of all units of the impacted lots.

Any questions regarding this VOLUNTARY RECALL to the RETAIL LEVEL can be directed to Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com Monday thru Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail : use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form.

: use postage-paid, pre-addressed Form FDA 3500 available at: . Mail to address on the pre-addressed form. Fax: 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Altaire takes its mission of customer safety and providing quality products very seriously. The company is committed to, and diligently working to, ensure the sufficiency of Quality Assurance controls over critical systems in its manufacturing facility.

Company Contacts:

Michael Sawaya

Joseph Sawaya

1-800-258-2471



