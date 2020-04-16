Altamira Deepens Leadership Team to Support Continued Strong Growth

Altamira Technologies Corporation today announces the addition of three experienced leaders as the company continues to capitalize on its position in expanding mission-critical national security programs.

Adam Omar has joined as Chief Financial Officer. Adam has been the CFO at two successful equity-backed companies and held leadership positions at large systems integrators and software firms, including SAIC, Software AG, and LexisNexis. "Adam's experience with PE-backed ventures brings the financial discipline, agility, and creativity we need as we move further into Space, Cyber, and mission modernization programs for the DoD and IC," said Altamira CEO Ted Davies.

John Price has joined as VP, Growth, and Strategy. In this role, John will focus on expanding Altamira's cyber offerings and leveraging core Data Analytics/ML/AI capabilities into emerging DoD programs.

Altamira COO, Blaine Worthington stated that "John's background in the U.S. Special Forces, his time on Capitol Hill and in the Pentagon have given him a unique perspective on key national security issues and trends. He is having an immediate impact on new opportunities for Altamira in emerging parts of DoD and the IC."

Clay Sharman has been added to the Altamira Leadership team as the Director of Capture and Proposals.

Clay has extensive commercial creative experience and has led proposal teams that generated over 100 proposals a year. His background is a perfect fit for the volume of bids that Altamira will submit this year and beyond.

Altamira Chairman, Joe Wright, expressed the Board's excitement about these hires, stating "this next wave of leaders will deepen an already strong team and help continue to drive the growth of this ClearSky high-end analytics and engineering portfolio company serving our national security customers."

About Altamira

Altamira Technologies delivers innovative solutions to the defense, intelligence, and homeland security communities. We provide customers an information advantage through advanced engineering, data analytics, and cyber operations. Altamira brings to market the brightest minds in the country to implement mission-focused solutions that address our customers’ most challenging problems from initial research throughout development and into operations in the key domains of modern warfare: Space Superiority, Cyberspace Dominance, and Battlespace Awareness.

