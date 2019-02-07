Altan Pharma Submits New Drug Application for Acetaminophen Solution for Infusion for Treatment of Pain and Reduction of Fever

Altan Pharma Limited (“Altan”), an Irish specialty pharmaceutical
company, today announces that it has submitted a New Drug Application
(NDA) for its formulation of acetaminophen solution for infusion to the
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and that it has been
accepted for review. The NDA was submitted pursuant to section 505(b)(2)
of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Acetaminophen Solution for Infusion is an analgesic used to treat mild
to moderate pain in adult and pediatric patients two years and older,
moderate to severe pain in conjunction with adjunctive opioid analgesics
in the same population and for the reduction of fever in adult and
pediatric patients.
Traditional intravenous formulations of acetaminophen are extremely
sensitive to oxygen, requiring them to be deoxygenated in the
manufacturing process and to be packaged in glass vials to maintain
stability throughout their approved shelf life. Altan has developed a
unique, ready-to-use formulation that does not require deoxygenation and
that can be packaged in flexible plastic containers, which are preferred
by hospitals.
Altan announced last April that the United States Patent and Trademark
Office (“USPTO”) had awarded the Company two patents covering its unique
formulation of intravenous acetaminophen. These patents will provide
protection for Altan’s intravenous formulation of acetaminophen until
July 18, 2026. In addition to the US patents, Altan holds patents on its
formulation of intravenous acetaminophen in Canada, Japan, Australia,
South Africa, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the UK as well as most
other European countries. Altan has manufactured and sold more than 200
million units of its intravenous acetaminophen formulation in the above
non-US markets.
According to IMS, the US market for intravenous acetaminophen is around
10 million units, or $300 million annually. The US market is currently
dominated by one supplier that holds a patent on the process for
deoxygenating intravenous formulations. By contrast, Altan’s process for
producing Acetaminophen for infusion does not require deoxygenation and
therefore offers the potential for an alternative solution in the US
market.
Guillermo Herrera, CEO of Altan said: “We are delighted that the
FDA has accepted our registration package for review. If marketed, our
product has the potential to offer a superior, more economically
favorable solution for hospitals, patients and payors”.
About Altan Pharma Ltd.
Altan Pharma Ltd. is a privately held, specialty pharmaceutical company
that develops, manufactures and commercializes injectable drugs for the
hospital and other provider segments. Altan has a broad geographic
footprint covering many European, Latin American and Asian markets. The
company is highly focused on building its pipeline of injectable drugs
and expanding its commercial presence to new markets, including the
United States, through both organic and inorganic means. Altan’s Lead
Investors are Malin Corporation plc (Euronext Dublin: MLC) and Lake
Forest Pharma Investments, LLC.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” subject to
inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are
difficult to predict, including the difficulty of predicting FDA
approvals, acceptance and demand for pharmaceutical products, the impact
of competitive products and pricing, new product development and launch,
the regulatory environment, etc. This press release is made only as of
the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities
laws, Altan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise
any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
For more information visit www.altanpharma.com
