Altar'd State : to Help Fight Hunger

11/26/2019 | 07:19pm EST

Altar’d State, a rapidly growing women’s fashion brand with a mission to Stand Out For Good announces their goal to help stop hunger this Christmas season.

Altar’d State is asking their Instagram followers to join hands with them to spread love and help stop hunger by liking their Thanksgiving Day Meals post. Altar’d State’s goal is to provide One Million Meals this season!

“Our goal is always to Stand Out For Good, but this season we wanted to amplify our mission. We as a company feel so blessed and want to help bless others this Christmas season.” said Aaron Walters, Chairman and CEO.

About Altar’d State

Altar’d State offers a place of respite and a distinctive shopping experience with the latest fashion finds, the most sought-after accessories, charming home décor and gifts in over 100 boutiques throughout the Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic, West and Northeast regions. Altar’d State has been certified A Great Place To Work® (greatplacetowork.com) for the last two years by its family of over 2000 members. The company has also been certified a Best Place to Work in Retail by Fortune Magazine. The company seeks to inspire through action and supports a mission of standing out for good in the world. From day one, Altar’d State has pioneered connecting retail with goodwill through efforts ranging from donations in local communities, offering a generous volunteer program for employees, and funding child-focused, global initiatives that support social development efforts in underserved areas in Peru. Currently, Altar’d State sponsors over 360 Peruvian children through partnership efforts with Coprodeli, USA. Altar’d State is a globally-minded company that is dedicated to creating not only a unique retail environment that is inspiring and uplifting, but also giving back to the world through philanthropic efforts of every kind.

For employment opportunities, please visit www.altardstate.com/careers.


© Business Wire 2019
