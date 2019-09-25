Altar'd State : to Hire 1,200 Associates for 2019 Christmas Season

Altar’d State, a rapidly growing women’s fashion brand with more than 100 boutiques throughout 34 states, plans to hire 1,200 Christmas seasonal associates.

Altar’d State is seeking brand ambassadors to join our Altar’d State family and fill an important role during the Christmas shopping season. Associates receive a 50% discount, special seasonal discounts, a fun environment, paid volunteer time and bonus incentives. Interested candidates should apply in person at their local store or online at www.altardstate.com/careers.

As a growing company, Altar’d State is always looking for great leaders. If this is you, please visit www.altardstate.com/careers to view open positions. Full time leaders receive amazing benefits that include Parental Leave Program, Give Back Mission Trips, Student Debt Repayment, Paid Sabbatical, Child Sponsorship, Pet Insurance, Paid Volunteer Hours, Monthly Bonus, and Generous Associate Discount.

About Altar’d State

Altar’d State offers a place of respite and a distinctive shopping experience with the latest fashion finds, the most sought-after accessories and beautiful home décor and gifts. The company seeks to inspire through action and supports a mission of standing out for good in the world. From day one, Altar’d State has pioneered connecting retail with goodwill through efforts ranging from donations in local communities, offering a generous volunteer program for employees, and funding child-focused, global initiatives that support social development efforts in underserved areas in Peru. Currently, Altar’d State sponsors over 360 Peruvian children through partnership efforts with Coprodeli, USA. Altar’d State is a globally-minded company that is dedicated to creating not only a unique retail environment that is inspiring and uplifting, but also giving back to the world through philanthropic efforts of every kind.

Altar’d State has been certified A Great Place To Work® (greatplacetowork.com) for the last two years by its family of over 2000 members.

