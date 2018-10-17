Altar’d State : to Hire 550 Associates for Christmas Season

Altar’d State, a rapidly growing women’s fashion brand with nearly 100 boutiques throughout the Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, plans to hire 550 Christmas season associates. Each store location will host a hiring event Thursday, October 18 from 10 AM – 2 PM in local time zones. Interested candidates are encouraged to RSVP by calling their local store; walk-ins are also welcomed.

Altar’d State is seeking brand ambassadors to join our Altar’d State family and fill an important role during the Christmas shopping season. Associates receive a 40% discount, special seasonal discounts, a fun environment, paid volunteer time and bonus incentives. Interested candidates should apply in person at their local store.

About Altar’d State

Altar’d State offers a place of respite and a distinctive shopping experience with the latest fashion finds, the most sought-after accessories, charming home décor and gifts. The company seeks to inspire through action and supports a mission of standing out for good in the world. From day one, Altar’d State has pioneered connecting retail with goodwill through efforts ranging from donations in local communities, offering a generous volunteer program for employees, and funding child-focused, global initiatives that support social development efforts in underserved areas in Peru. Altar’d State is a globally-minded company that is dedicated to creating not only a unique retail environment that is inspiring and uplifting, but also giving back to the world around us through philanthropic efforts of every kind.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005899/en/