Altar’d State : to Hire 550 Associates for Christmas Season

Altar’d State, a rapidly growing women’s fashion brand with nearly 100
boutiques throughout the Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast
regions, plans to hire 550 Christmas season associates. Each store
location will host a hiring event Thursday, October 18 from 10 AM – 2 PM
in local time zones. Interested candidates are encouraged to RSVP by
calling their local store; walk-ins are also welcomed.
Altar’d State is seeking brand ambassadors to join our Altar’d State
family and fill an important role during the Christmas shopping season.
Associates receive a 40% discount, special seasonal discounts, a fun
environment, paid volunteer time and bonus incentives. Interested
candidates should apply in person at their local store.
About Altar’d State
Altar’d State offers a place of respite and a distinctive shopping
experience with the latest fashion finds, the most sought-after
accessories, charming home décor and gifts. The company seeks to inspire
through action and supports a mission of standing out for good in the
world. From day one, Altar’d State has pioneered connecting retail with
goodwill through efforts ranging from donations in local communities,
offering a generous volunteer program for employees, and funding
child-focused, global initiatives that support social development
efforts in underserved areas in Peru. Altar’d State is a globally-minded
company that is dedicated to creating not only a unique retail
environment that is inspiring and uplifting, but also giving back to the
world around us through philanthropic efforts of every kind.
