Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altar’d State : to Hire 550 Associates for Christmas Season

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:38pm CEST

Altar’d State, a rapidly growing women’s fashion brand with nearly 100 boutiques throughout the Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, plans to hire 550 Christmas season associates. Each store location will host a hiring event Thursday, October 18 from 10 AM – 2 PM in local time zones. Interested candidates are encouraged to RSVP by calling their local store; walk-ins are also welcomed.

Altar’d State is seeking brand ambassadors to join our Altar’d State family and fill an important role during the Christmas shopping season. Associates receive a 40% discount, special seasonal discounts, a fun environment, paid volunteer time and bonus incentives. Interested candidates should apply in person at their local store.

About Altar’d State

Altar’d State offers a place of respite and a distinctive shopping experience with the latest fashion finds, the most sought-after accessories, charming home décor and gifts. The company seeks to inspire through action and supports a mission of standing out for good in the world. From day one, Altar’d State has pioneered connecting retail with goodwill through efforts ranging from donations in local communities, offering a generous volunteer program for employees, and funding child-focused, global initiatives that support social development efforts in underserved areas in Peru. Altar’d State is a globally-minded company that is dedicated to creating not only a unique retail environment that is inspiring and uplifting, but also giving back to the world around us through philanthropic efforts of every kind.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:18pITT : Enidine to Highlight Comprehensive Shock and Vibration Solutions at PACK EXPO International
PU
11:18pCROWN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:18pSOLIDERE A : shares surge on Cabinet hope
AQ
11:18pOLD NATIONAL BANCORP /IN/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:18pBNP PARIBAS : Sept banques se mobilisent pour transformer le domaine du trade finance
PU
11:18pGRANITE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : October 17, 2018 GRANITE REIT DECLARES OCTOBER 2018 DISTRIBUTION
PU
11:18pMACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pSKY : Ad-Tech Firm DataXu Hires Bank to Explore Possible Sale
DJ
11:17pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : posts net profit of Rs 9516cr in Q2
AQ
11:16pGROWLIFE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2FRESENIUS : Fresenius Medical Care Shares Tank After Profit Warning
3ASML HOLDING : ASML : Reports EUR 2.8 Billion Sales in Q3, Expects EUR 3 Billion Sales in Q4 - ASML Sees Furth..
4AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : Roche Sales Grow, Buoyed by New Drugs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.