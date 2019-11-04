Altas Partners : Closes US$3 Billion Fund

Altas Partners (“Altas”), a long-term oriented investment firm, announced today the final closing of its second fund, Altas Partners Holdings II LP (“the Fund”), with US$3 billion of limited partner capital commitments. The Fund closed at its hard cap and was oversubscribed.

“We are grateful for the enthusiastic response to the Fund,” said Andrew Sheiner, Founder and Managing Partner of Altas, “and we remain singularly focused on creating lasting value for our investors as an engaged owner of high-quality businesses.”

Altas differentiates itself through a distinctive approach to investing, building its portfolio slowly and carefully over time and enjoying a flexible time horizon as an owner. With the Fund, Altas will continue to execute the firm’s strategy of investing in one or two high-quality, market-leading businesses each year.

“We are fortunate to enjoy the support of a wonderful group of global partners,” added Katie Taylor, Chair of Altas. “We look forward to building upon our strong foundation in the years ahead, and to enhancing our reputation as a partner of choice for management teams.”

About Altas Partners

Founded in 2012, Altas Partners is an investment firm with a long-term orientation focused on acquiring significant interests in high-quality, market-leading businesses in partnership with outstanding management teams. The firm manages approximately US$7 billion on behalf of endowments, foundations, family offices, public pension funds and other institutional investors. The firm’s past and present portfolio companies include DuBois Chemicals, University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, Tecta America, Hub International, PADI, Medforth Global Healthcare Education, Capital Vision Services (MyEyeDr.), and NSC Minerals. For more information, please visit www.altas.com.

