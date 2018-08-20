Log in
Altasciences Initiates Expansion of Bioanalytical Laboratory

08/20/2018 | 04:13pm CEST

LAVAL, Quebec, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altasciences announced today that construction work has begun on the expansion of their ligand binding laboratory to meet the high demand for quality bioanalytical services. The additional space will include a fully-equipped, state-of-the-art lab dedicated to ligand binding and cell based assays.

Given the significant growth in both Altasciences’ clinical pharmacology and bioanalytical services, the company continues to expand its infrastructure to provide quality solutions to its clients. The lab expansion will enable Altasciences to sustain increased requests for cell based neutralization and functional assays in both clinical safety and efficacy assessment for biologics and vaccines respectively. In addition, Altasciences will be able to accommodate higher demand for multi-color phenotyping by flow cytometry to support PK, immuno-toxicology, and biomarkers for preclinical and clinical studies.

This expansion is a result of the industry identifying Altasciences as a key partner in bioanalysis. Our scientific knowledge, flexible and customized approach, as well as our continual focus on quality are cornerstones of our success. The current expansion demonstrates our commitment to meet the evolving and increasingly complex needs of sponsors,” stated Danielle Salha, Altasciences’ Director, Ligand Binding Assays.

Altasciences’ bioanalytical team consists of more than 100 dedicated bioanalytical specialists who work with the latest equipment to provide a comprehensive suite of bioanalytical services, from discovery to preclinical to phase IV clinical support, for both small and large molecules.

About Altasciences
Altasciences is a mid-size contract research organization that encompasses Algorithme Pharma in Montreal, QC, Vince & Associates Clinical Research in Overland Park, KS, and Algorithme Pharma USA in Fargo, ND, with an overall company focus on supporting early-stage drug development. With over 25 years of industry experience, Altasciences provides clinical services to an international customer base of biopharmaceutical companies. Altasciences’ full-service solutions offering in this critical stage of drug development includes clinical pharmacology, medical writing, biostatistics, data management and bioanalysis.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Julie-Ann Cabana
jcabana@altasciences.com
913 304-4505

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
