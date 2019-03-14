Altasciences : Receives CRO Leadership Award in Five Categories

Altasciences, a mid-size CRO specializing in a flexible, innovative approach to providing comprehensive early stage drug development, announced today that it has been awarded a 2019 CRO Leadership Award in five different categories.

For the 2019 CRO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader magazine once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine the award recipients. This is the fourth year that Altasciences has been recognized by the industry. This year, Altasciences was deemed a top performer by both small and large pharma respondent groups in the following categories: Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, and Reliability.

“Life Science Leader is proud to once again be working with ISR Reports to honor those CROs that have proven themselves to be the top performers in Compatibility, Capabilities, Expertise, Quality, Reliability, and Phase IV. The winners are selected by their pharma clients, who rate their CROs on 20+ different performance metrics. We believe the CROs receiving an award this year are truly at the top of their class and are deserving of this recognition. Being a top performer in any of these categories shows a level of expertise and commitment to clinical trials and serving the needs of biopharmaceutical companies and their patients.” Ed Miseta, Executive Editor, Life Science Leader.

For over 25 years, Altasciences has been helping sponsors move from one key milestone to the next with the goal of helping them make educated, faster and more complete early phase drug development decisions. Altasciences’ full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management — all of which can be tailored to specific sponsor requirements.

“To be recognized by the industry in five different categories is truly an honor and a testament to the dedicated and knowledgeable people we have working at Altasciences. Alta means elevated in Latin, which reflects our high standards, commitment to quality, and dedication to our clients’ experience as they work with Altasciences from lead candidate selection to proof of concept. It’s great to be acknowledged for our commitment to partnering with our clients to transform lives,” stated Chris Perkin, CEO at Altasciences.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and early phase clinical studies, from lead candidate selection to proof of concept. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been integrating into clients’ projects to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management, all of which can be tailored to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences… helping sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

