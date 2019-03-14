Altasciences : Receives CRO Leadership Award in Five Categories

Altasciences,
a mid-size CRO specializing in a flexible, innovative approach to
providing comprehensive early stage drug development, announced today
that it has been awarded a 2019 CRO Leadership Award in five different
categories.
For the 2019 CRO Leadership Awards, Life Science Leader magazine
once again teamed up with Industry Standard Research (ISR) to determine
the award recipients. This is the fourth year that Altasciences has been
recognized by the industry. This year, Altasciences was deemed a top
performer by both small and large pharma respondent groups in the
following categories: Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise,
Quality, and Reliability.
“Life Science Leader is proud to once again be working with ISR
Reports to honor those CROs that have proven themselves to be the top
performers in Compatibility, Capabilities, Expertise, Quality,
Reliability, and Phase IV. The winners are selected by their pharma
clients, who rate their CROs on 20+ different performance metrics. We
believe the CROs receiving an award this year are truly at the top of
their class and are deserving of this recognition. Being a top performer
in any of these categories shows a level of expertise and commitment to
clinical trials and serving the needs of biopharmaceutical companies and
their patients.” Ed Miseta, Executive Editor, Life Science Leader.
For over 25 years, Altasciences has been helping sponsors move from one
key milestone to the next with the goal of helping them make educated,
faster and more complete early phase drug development decisions.
Altasciences’ full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing,
clinical pharmacology, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing,
biostatistics, and data management — all of which can be tailored to
specific sponsor requirements.
“To be recognized by the industry in five different categories is
truly an honor and a testament to the dedicated and knowledgeable people
we have working at Altasciences.
Alta means elevated in Latin, which reflects our high standards,
commitment to quality, and dedication to our clients’ experience as they
work with Altasciences from lead candidate selection to proof of
concept. It’s great to be acknowledged for our commitment to partnering
with our clients to transform lives,” stated Chris Perkin, CEO at
Altasciences.
