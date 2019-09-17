Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altasciences : Welcomes Two New Veterinarians to Their Preclinical Team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:38am EDT

Altasciences is pleased to be adding Drs. Andrew Gorman and Sylvia West to their team of clinical veterinarians. Both will play key roles in providing clinical care, research, and surgical support, as well as insight into protocol development.

Dr. Gorman has a DVM from VA-MD College of Veterinary Medicine, Blacksburg, VA, and has experience in animal health in veterinary hospitals, emergency, and research settings. In addition to his previous veterinary role at Columbia University, Dr. Gorman was an active participant in the IACUC and contributed to the commissioning of Columbia’s largest vivarium. Dr. Gorman became a diplomate of the American College of Laboratory Animal Medicine in 2018.

Dr. West obtained her DVM from Tuskegee University School of Veterinary Medicine in 2015, and brings experience in small animal medicine and laboratory animal care. She recently completed her training in laboratory animal medicine, in which she was the primary reviewer for IACUC protocols and worked extensively with all laboratory animal species.

Altasciences’ preclinical services team is driven to offering best-in-class veterinary care, and we are excited to be adding Dr. Gorman and Dr. West to our team. I believe the skills, passion, and energy that they bring to our animal care programs will go a long way to achieving our goals, and deepens Altasciences’ commitment to animal welfare. I personally look forward to working with them,” said Mike Broadhurst, General Manager at Altasciences’ Seattle site.

About Altasciences
Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of all sizes a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and early phase clinical studies, from lead candidate selection to proof of concept. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been integrating into clients’ projects to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management, all of which can be tailored to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences… helping sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aCURRY HEALTH NETWORK : Adopts ClickClean™ Advanced Laparoscopic Technology
BU
09:09aKhoros Announces Autumn 2019 Innovation Release
BU
09:09aDigital Matrix Systems and ZestFinance Partner to Deliver Trusted Machine Learning to Lenders and Loan Operating Systems
BU
09:09aPARKS ASSOCIATES : Subscriptions now Account for Nearly 86% of US Internet TV and Movie Spending
PR
09:09aIntroducing Glow Habit, A New Beauty & Wellness Brand Backed by Walmart
BU
09:09aEDGEWISE THERAPEUTICS : Closes $50 Million Series B Financing
BU
09:09aBIGID : Launches Momentum Value Added Reseller Partner Program to Expand Reach Globally
BU
09:08aMENZIES(JOHN) PLC : - Result of General Meeting and Class Meeting
PR
09:08aAT&T : CEO Defends His Strategy, Successor After Activist Attack -- Update
DJ
09:08aREMEDY : Provides Support to the Addiction Recovery Medical Home Payment Program as Pilots Role Out Nationwide
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
4APPLE : Apple says $14 billion EU tax order 'defies reality and common sense'
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : CEO Doesn't Expect Capital Increase -Rheinische Post

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group