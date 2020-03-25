Altek : 2020-03-25 Altek announces partnership with CyberLink by integrating FaceMe® facial recognition to Altek AI BOX

Altek announces partnership with CyberLink by integrating FaceMe® facial recognition to Altek AI BOX

Taipei, Taiwan - March 25, 2019 -CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, announced a strategic partnership with Altek Corporation (3059.TW),enabling FaceMe® AI facial recognition on Altek's AI BOX. By integrating FaceMe® with Altek's Qualcomm® QCS603-based AI BOX, it can be used as an edge computing device for surveillance scenario to detect and identify person from connected IP camera.

Altek is a leading supplier for vision technology, with solutions ranging from image sensor, camera module, deep learning chip, to vertical solutions for surveillance, automobile and medical. Altek AI BOX is a Qualcomm® QSC603-based device running Yotco Linux. By using FaceMe® AI facial recognition engine, Altek AI BOX can detect faces, extract facial features and attributions which including age, gender and emotion. It can be used in versatile IoT/AIoT scenario, such as analyze customer demographic and satisfaction in a retail store and identifying visitors in home or office facilities.

'There's a growing demand for AI applications on IoT and AIoT edge devices. Thanks to the introduction of Qualcomm® Vision Intelligence Platform, AI applications on lightweight IoT and AIoT hardware on edge devices are now possible.' said Mei Ku, CyberLink's COO. 'By integration of FaceMe® and Altek's Qualcomm® QCS603 powered AI BOX, it demonstrated an ideal reference design to deploy facial recognition on IoT edge for smart surveillance applications.'

'We having long term partnership with Qualcomm of the Vision Intelligence Platform and co-developed a series of vision edge AI products including AI edge camera and AI edge box targeting for AI inference on the edge. Altek AI BOX creates new experiences in different IoT and AIoT like smart home, smart retails, smart cities and smart factories with quick detection response and absolute data privacy.' said Alex Hsia, Altek's CEO.

Powered by deep learning and neural network algorithms, CyberLink's FaceMe® is one of the most accurate AI facial recognition engines within the market. In a recent Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT), conducted by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), CyberLink's FaceMe® ranked 12th among all candidates in FRVT 1:1 (WILD 1E-4), reinforcing its position as a leader of facial recognition technology.

About Altek

https://www.altek.com.tw/ Established in 1996, Altek (3059.TW) has engaged in imaging field for more than 25 years, Core technology of Altek is vision technology, in house vision chip and algorithm which can be integrated completely to provide one stop Vision AI solution from hardware manufacturing. Our fields of application span to IOT, smart automotive, medical imaging, 3D sensing and AI chips technology. For more information, please visit: For more information, please visit: http://www.altek.com.tw/en-global/home

About CyberLink

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW) is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition. With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink has developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers the reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications such as smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

