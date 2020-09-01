Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altelix "Deepens" their Weatherproof Steel Enclosure Line By Adding Several New Sizes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 10:52am EDT

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altelix, a leading provider of weatherproof enclosures, has just introduced four new deeper enclosure sizes to their NS Steel enclosure line.

The new 24" x 24" x 24" size is a key addition to their existing line of weatherproof rack mount enclosures which allows for installation of equipment with front facing ports.

Weatherproof rack mount enclosures are ideal for protecting rack mountable equipment from harsh environments and tampering. Indoor/outdoor electrical equipment, AV equipment, ethernet switches, industrial controls, security and other equipment can now be located outdoors.

"Our customer base has been clamoring for deeper weatherproof rack mount enclosures.  With these new specifications not only will we open up new opportunities but our existing customers can design new projects around these enclosures too. Weatherproof Rack Mounted Enclosures have become very popular due to all the recent outdoor projects" said Ryan Sheehan, Sales Executive at Altelix.

In addition to the new 24" x 24" x 24" size, Altelix also offers these new deeper sized models:

16" x 12" x 12"
20" x 16" x 12"
24" x 16" x 12"

As most electronics are sensitive to heat and cold, Altelix offers thermostat controlled cooling fans and up to a 400 watt heater element for their Steel enclosures. 120V and 240V AC power options as well as DC power options are available.

Altelix's new deeper weatherproof Steel enclosures are in-stock and available for quick shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

For a complete product line, to discuss customer application requirements and receive more information email sales@altelix.com or call 866-660-9434.

About Altelix:
Altelix designs and manufactures a wide range of weatherproof equipment enclosures and accessories at competitive pricing with fast product turnaround to meet customer project deadlines. Altelix serves the Security, Audio/Visual, Electrical and Wireless/Telecom industries. With full in-house engineering capability using the latest in solid modeling software, CNC and laser machining equipment, Altelix can customize products in-house to customers' unique requirements. 

Created by and run by Engineers, Altelix has over 20 years experience in the telecommunication and NEMA enclosure industry. Thinking "outside the box" enables Altelix to provide innovative solutions to customers' unique requirements.

Press Contact:
Eric Raskin
Altelix LLC
1201 Clint Moore Road
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 660-9434 Ext. 106

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altelix-deepens-their-weatherproof-steel-enclosure-line-by-adding-several-new-sizes-301122087.html

SOURCE Altelix, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ranjan
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ravichander
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Thomas
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Martinez Navarro
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Ketkar
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Koskelainen
AQ
11:02aTECNOTREE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' transactions - Bangalore Singh
AQ
11:02aNORTH ENERGY ASA : - Mandatory notifications of trade and disclosure of shareholding
AQ
11:02aTELTECH GROUP : Recognized as Gold Leader by the Colorado Environmental Leadership Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group