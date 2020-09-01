Altelix "Deepens" their Weatherproof Steel Enclosure Line By Adding Several New Sizes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altelix, a leading provider of weatherproof enclosures, has just introduced four new deeper enclosure sizes to their NS Steel enclosure line.

The new 24" x 24" x 24" size is a key addition to their existing line of weatherproof rack mount enclosures which allows for installation of equipment with front facing ports.

Weatherproof rack mount enclosures are ideal for protecting rack mountable equipment from harsh environments and tampering. Indoor/outdoor electrical equipment, AV equipment, ethernet switches, industrial controls, security and other equipment can now be located outdoors.

"Our customer base has been clamoring for deeper weatherproof rack mount enclosures. With these new specifications not only will we open up new opportunities but our existing customers can design new projects around these enclosures too. Weatherproof Rack Mounted Enclosures have become very popular due to all the recent outdoor projects" said Ryan Sheehan, Sales Executive at Altelix.

In addition to the new 24" x 24" x 24" size, Altelix also offers these new deeper sized models:

16" x 12" x 12"

20" x 16" x 12"

24" x 16" x 12"

As most electronics are sensitive to heat and cold, Altelix offers thermostat controlled cooling fans and up to a 400 watt heater element for their Steel enclosures. 120V and 240V AC power options as well as DC power options are available.

Altelix's new deeper weatherproof Steel enclosures are in-stock and available for quick shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

For a complete product line, to discuss customer application requirements and receive more information email sales@altelix.com or call 866-660-9434.

About Altelix:

Altelix designs and manufactures a wide range of weatherproof equipment enclosures and accessories at competitive pricing with fast product turnaround to meet customer project deadlines. Altelix serves the Security, Audio/Visual, Electrical and Wireless/Telecom industries. With full in-house engineering capability using the latest in solid modeling software, CNC and laser machining equipment, Altelix can customize products in-house to customers' unique requirements.

Created by and run by Engineers, Altelix has over 20 years experience in the telecommunication and NEMA enclosure industry. Thinking "outside the box" enables Altelix to provide innovative solutions to customers' unique requirements.

