Alternative Behavior Strategies : Expands Executive Team to Support Growth in Services for Autism

Jamie Glazer Promoted to COO, and Glenn Appelbaum Joins as Executive Vice-President of Operations

Alternative Behavior Strategies (ABS), a leading provider of services to children with autism spectrum disorders, announced today that it has expanded its executive management team with the promotion of internal management talent and the addition of a new seasoned executive. Jamie Glazer has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer, and Glenn Appelbaum joins the team as Executive Vice President of Operations.

“ABS is growing rapidly as we expand our services to help more children with autism and their families,” said Adam Singer, M.D., CEO of ABS. “Jamie Glazer has been a key leader in our growth – she knows the market, understands healthcare operations, and consistently demonstrates her ability to manage a large and growing workforce.

“Glenn Appelbaum is a senior executive in the healthcare industry with a solid track record in operational management. He brings a new dimension of leadership to our regional operating units.”

In her new role as COO, Jamie Glazer will be responsible for all operations.

With 25 years of experience, Glazer joined ABS in 2018 as Executive Vice President of Operations. She had previously held various senior executive positions with TeamHealth, Inc., one of the nation’s largest healthcare companies, and IPC Healthcare, Inc., a national hospitalist organization, as well as Pediatric Management group at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and HMSA Blue Cross Blue Shield of Hawaii.

With a solid background in results-oriented operational experience, Glenn Appelbaum will be responsible for operational supervision of ABS’ Regional Growth initiatives. Additionally, he will have direct oversight of ABS’s regional directors. He will report to Jamie Glazer.

Appelbaum previously held senior executive positions in operational management for both TeamHealth, Inc. and IPC Healthcare, Inc. as well as financial and senior executive positions with Alexian Brothers Hospital.

“We’re very enthusiastic about the important roles Jamie and Glenn will play in ABS’ future,” said Jeff Skibitsky, MA, BCBA, LBA, president of ABS. “With these appointments, we will have greater capacity to support a larger number of market areas and clinics as we continue to grow.”

ABS recently announced that it has received funding from private equity platform Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital along with Petra Capital Partners, both of which are investing in the next stage of ABS’ growth. With these new investments, ABS will be able to continue its rapid growth, expand services in comprehensive centers, and break ground in new markets, and with technologies such as the ABS Virtual Office.

About Alternative Behavior Strategies

Alternative Behavior Strategies (ABS) is dedicated to providing services to children with developmental delays and their families. The company provides wrap-around care enabling children and their families to obtain the services they need in one place. Services include applied behavior analysis (ABA), and speech therapy and occupational therapy designed to complement ABA services, as well as diagnostic evaluations and social skills groups. ABS operates in California, Utah and North Carolina. ABS is designated as a Top Behavioral Service Provider by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. For more information: https://alternativebehaviorstrategies.com/.

