Alterra Mountain Company : Closes on Crystal Mountain Resort in Washington

Alterra
Mountain Company announces that it has closed on the purchase of
Crystal Mountain Resort in Washington, which brings the company’s total
to 14 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America,
including the world’s largest heli-skiing operation.
“With the acquisition of Crystal Mountain Resort, we are able to offer
the Ikon Pass community a true big mountain experience in the Pacific
Northwest at Washington’s premier destination,” said Rusty Gregory,
Chief Executive Officer of Alterra Mountain Company. “I’m excited to
welcome each and every member of Crystal Mountain’s team into our family
at Alterra Mountain Company.”
Crystal Mountain Resort is available on the Ikon
Pass for winter 2018/2019. Access is unlimited with no blackout
dates on both the Ikon Pass and Ikon Base Pass.
Situated in the Northeast edge of Mt. Rainier National Park, Crystal
Mountain Resort is less than two hours from the Seattle-Tacoma
International Airport (SEA) and boasts the largest and highest
lift-serviced terrain in Washington. The mountain offers skiers and
riders a gondola and 10 lifts, 57 runs, and a vertical drop of 3,100
feet across 2,600 acres. The village is home to a number of lodging
properties, shops, services and year-round activities.
Alterra Mountain Company’s destinations offer premium ski, snowboard and
all-season activities for those who seek adventure, freedom, and fun in
the great outdoors. Current destinations that make up Alterra Mountain
Company are spread throughout six states and three Canadian provinces:
Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine
Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in
California; Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Crystal
Mountain Resort in Washington; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in
Ontario; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and
CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Alterra
Mountain Company was created when affiliates of KSL Capital Partners,
owners of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and affiliates of Henry Crown and
Company purchased Intrawest, Mammoth Resorts, and Deer Valley Resort in
2017.
Alterra Mountain Company leaders are charged with the responsibility to
respect each destination’s unique culture and personality by taking
exceptional care of our mountains and the people who live and play in
them.
In January 2018, Alterra Mountain Company introduced the Ikon
Pass for winter 2018-2019, the new standard in season passes. The
Ikon Pass offers skiers and riders access to 36 mountain destinations
throughout North America, Australia and Japan, including 14 Alterra
Mountain Company destinations, plus 22 partner destinations.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005769/en/