AltiBio Announces Founding Board of Directors

AltiBio, Inc., a biopharma company focused on developing therapeutics to
treat rare diseases, announced today that it has appointed Georgia Erbez
and Thomas Smart to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will
have three members, including Patrick Reichenberger, President & Chief
Executive Offer. “Georgia and Tom bring an important perspective to
AltiBio as we prepare for our next round of financing. In addition, they
each have unique skills ideally suited to our stage of development,”
said Reichenberger.
Ms. Erbez was instrumental in helping Raptor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
attain early funding. She later served as its Chief Financial Officer,
Secretary, and Treasurer, where she helped to navigate the company
through a growth period that included its first drug approval and
subsequent commercial launch. Most recently, she was the Chief Business
Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Zosano Pharma Corp. She has held
other executive leadership positions at companies such as Asterias
Biotherapeutics, Inc. Prior to joining drug development and
manufacturing companies, Ms. Erbez had a career in investment banking.
She was a Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, at Collins
Stewart, and a founder of Beal Advisors, a boutique investment bank
focused on strategic advisory services. She also held senior level
investment banking positions at Jefferies & Company, Inc., and Cowen &
Company. She has also held positions at the investment banks Hambrecht &
Quist, and Alex. Brown & Sons Inc. Ms. Erbez currently serves as a
Director of Artelo Biosciences. “I’m quite excited to work with this
proven team to once again develop therapies for patients living with
rare diseases,” said Ms. Erbez.
Mr. Smart currently serves as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the
immuno-oncology company, Saccharo, Inc. Previously, he served as
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of AnaptysBio, Chief Business Officer
at XOMA, and held various positions at Genetics Institute, GenVec,
Searle, and Cell Genesys. Mr. Smart has raised or assisted in raising
approximately $1 billion in IPO, private financings, and corporate
partnerships. He continues to serve on the board of directors of
multiple biopharmaceutical companies. “I look forward to working
strategically with Patrick and the AltiBio team as the Company enters
this critical stage of its growth,” said Mr. Smart.
AltiBio recently announced the completion of its Series A Preferred
Stock financing. “We are very proud to have completed this important
first step in the foundation of our company. Driven by positive proof of
concept studies, patent application filings, and successful fundraising,
we will continue to methodically build this company into an engine for
drug development and commercialization,” added Reichenberger.
AltiBio, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area biopharmaceutical company
founded in early 2017 to bring relief to people living with rare and
severe diseases. Learn more about AltiBio at www.altibio.bio.
Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this press release
which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the
plans for AltiBio, Inc., in addition to intentions, hopes, beliefs,
expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the
future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E
of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and
Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including,
but not limited to the risk that the programs do not have significant
upside potential. Factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties
associated with completing additional proof of concept studies,
formulation development, and clinical trials for our technologies; the
early stage of product development; the significant costs to develop our
products as all of our products are currently in development,
preclinical studies or clinical trials; obtaining additional financing
to support our operations and the development of our products; obtaining
regulatory approval for our technologies; anticipated timing of
regulatory filings and the potential success in gaining regulatory
approval and complying with governmental regulations applicable to our
business. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on
the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. AltiBio,
Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or
revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.
