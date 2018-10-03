AltiBio Announces Founding Board of Directors

AltiBio, Inc., a biopharma company focused on developing therapeutics to treat rare diseases, announced today that it has appointed Georgia Erbez and Thomas Smart to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors will have three members, including Patrick Reichenberger, President & Chief Executive Offer. “Georgia and Tom bring an important perspective to AltiBio as we prepare for our next round of financing. In addition, they each have unique skills ideally suited to our stage of development,” said Reichenberger.

Ms. Erbez was instrumental in helping Raptor Pharmaceuticals, Inc. attain early funding. She later served as its Chief Financial Officer, Secretary, and Treasurer, where she helped to navigate the company through a growth period that included its first drug approval and subsequent commercial launch. Most recently, she was the Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Zosano Pharma Corp. She has held other executive leadership positions at companies such as Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. Prior to joining drug development and manufacturing companies, Ms. Erbez had a career in investment banking. She was a Managing Director, Healthcare Investment Banking, at Collins Stewart, and a founder of Beal Advisors, a boutique investment bank focused on strategic advisory services. She also held senior level investment banking positions at Jefferies & Company, Inc., and Cowen & Company. She has also held positions at the investment banks Hambrecht & Quist, and Alex. Brown & Sons Inc. Ms. Erbez currently serves as a Director of Artelo Biosciences. “I’m quite excited to work with this proven team to once again develop therapies for patients living with rare diseases,” said Ms. Erbez.

Mr. Smart currently serves as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the immuno-oncology company, Saccharo, Inc. Previously, he served as Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of AnaptysBio, Chief Business Officer at XOMA, and held various positions at Genetics Institute, GenVec, Searle, and Cell Genesys. Mr. Smart has raised or assisted in raising approximately $1 billion in IPO, private financings, and corporate partnerships. He continues to serve on the board of directors of multiple biopharmaceutical companies. “I look forward to working strategically with Patrick and the AltiBio team as the Company enters this critical stage of its growth,” said Mr. Smart.

AltiBio recently announced the completion of its Series A Preferred Stock financing. “We are very proud to have completed this important first step in the foundation of our company. Driven by positive proof of concept studies, patent application filings, and successful fundraising, we will continue to methodically build this company into an engine for drug development and commercialization,” added Reichenberger.

AltiBio, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area biopharmaceutical company founded in early 2017 to bring relief to people living with rare and severe diseases. Learn more about AltiBio at www.altibio.bio.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding the plans for AltiBio, Inc., in addition to intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to the risk that the programs do not have significant upside potential. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, uncertainties associated with completing additional proof of concept studies, formulation development, and clinical trials for our technologies; the early stage of product development; the significant costs to develop our products as all of our products are currently in development, preclinical studies or clinical trials; obtaining additional financing to support our operations and the development of our products; obtaining regulatory approval for our technologies; anticipated timing of regulatory filings and the potential success in gaining regulatory approval and complying with governmental regulations applicable to our business. The company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. AltiBio, Inc. disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005666/en/