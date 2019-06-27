Altice Europe : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

|
Schmidt Colleen
Altice USA, Inc. [ ATUS ]
Director
10% Owner
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
Officer (give title below)
Other (specify below)
1 COURT SQUARE WEST
6/26/2019
EVP Human Resource
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101
Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
|
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans. Code
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
or Exercise
Date, if any
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Amount or
Date
|
Expiration
Reported
or Indirect
|
Code
V
(A)
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
Date
Title
Number of
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
|
Stock Option
6/26/2029
Class A
$24.08
|
6/26/2019
A
83052
6/26/2022
common
83052
|
$0
|
|
|
83052
|
D
|
|
(Right to Buy)
stock
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
Schmidt Colleen
1 COURT SQUARE WEST
EVP Human Resource
LONG ISLAND CITY, NY 11101
Signatures
/s/ Colleen Schmidt
6/26/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.