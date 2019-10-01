Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altice Europe : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 06:23pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Next Alt S.a.r.l.

Altice USA, Inc. [ ATUS ]

__X__ Director

__X__ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT

9/30/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

GRAND DUCHY OF

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Class A common stock

9/30/2019

C

47754

A

(1)

11906093

I

CVC 3

B.V. (2)(3)(4)

Class A common stock

9/30/2019

C

70776

A

(5)

11976869

I

CVC 3

B.V. (2)(3)(4)

Class A common stock

47369305

D

Class A common stock

7894688

I

UpperNext

S.C.S.p (2)(3)(4)

Class A common stock

1000

I

A4

S.A. (2)(3)(4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivate Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

(1)

(1)

(1)

Class A

CVC 3

Class A Unit

9/30/2019

C

47754

common

47754

$0

20802222

I

B.V. (2)(3)(4)

stock

(5)

(6)

(6)

Class A

CVC 3

Class C Unit

9/30/2019

C

70776

common

70776

$0

15545098

I

B.V. (2)(3)(4)

stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Class A Units represent a contingent right to receive shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer in the discretion of Neptune Holding US GP LLC. At the time a portion of this derivative security was converted to Class A common stock, as reported on this Form 4, another portion of this derivative security was canceled for no consideration due to other distributions of Class A common stock by Neptune Holding US Limited Partnership.
  2. Next Alt S.a r.l. ("Next Alt") is a personal holding company of Mr. Drahi, who is its controlling shareholder. As of the date of this report, Next Alt is the holder of 75.06% of the share capital and voting rights of Altice Europe N.V. Altice Europe N.V. maintains a one-tier board of four executive board members, one of whom is Mr. Drahi, and four non-executive board members. The executive board members are appointed by shareholders at the general meeting at the binding nomination of Next Alt. CVC 3 B.V. ("CVC 3") is wholly owned by Altice Europe N.V. Mr. Drahi, Next Alt and Altice Europe N.V. may each be deemed to beneficially own the shares of the Issuer owned by CVC 3.
  3. Mr. Drahi is the sole controlling shareholder of Uppernext S.C.S.p ("Uppernext"). As such, Mr. Drahi may be deemed to beneficially own shares of the Issuer held by Uppernext. A4 S.A., which is controlled by the family of Mr. Drahi, is an executive board member of Altice Europe N.V. Mr. Drahi is a director of the Issuer and Next Alt and A4 S.A. are parties to a stockholders agreement with the Issuer pursuant to which they have certain rights to appoint directors of the Issuer.
  4. Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all interests reported on this Form 4 except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interests.
  1. Class C Units represent a contingent right to receive, following vesting, shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer in the discretion of Neptune Holding
    US GP LLC.
  2. These Class C Units vest with CVC 3 upon the termination of employment of certain participants in the Neptune Management Limited Partnership Carry Unit Plan. At the time a portion of this derivative security was converted to Class A common stock, as reported on this Form 4, another portion of this derivative security was canceled for no consideration due to other distributions of Class A common stock by Neptune Holding US LP.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Next Alt S.a.r.l.

5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT

X

X

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453

Drahi Patrick

5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT

X

X

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453

A4 S.A.

5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT

X

GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453

Signatures

/s/ Michael Olsen, Attorney-in-Fact for Next Alt S.a.r.l.

10/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

/s/ Michael Olsen, Attorney-in-Fact for Patrick Drahi

10/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

/s/ Michael Olsen, Attorney-in-Fact for A4 S.A.

10/1/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:30pNexOptic to Reprice Warrants
GL
07:27pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Netapp, Inc. Investors
GL
07:27pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against ADTRAN, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
07:26pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. ANNOUNCES THAT A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT HAS BEEN FILED AGAINST COVETRUS, INC. (NASDAQ : CVET) and Encourages Covetrus Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
07:23pBAKERSFIELD : Boundless Opportunity
PU
07:23pCASSINI RESOURCES : Good Drill Results Continue at Mount Squires Gold Project
PU
07:20pGROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP : . Announces Secondary Offering of Shares of Common Stock
AQ
07:20pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Tandy Leather Factory, ADTRAN, BeiGene, and Altria Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
07:20pKBRA RELEASES SPECIAL REPORT : Forever 21 Identifies 178 Potential Closures – CMBS Exposure
BU
07:19pGrocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Waiver of Lock-up Restrictions
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Visa, Mastercard reconsider backing Facebook's Libra - WSJ
2WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
3MAOYE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED : MAOYE INTERNATIONAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
4BMW AG : BMW : Heading for freedom in the BMW Isetta.
5ALDER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group