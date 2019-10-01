|
Altice Europe : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
10/01/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Next Alt S.a.r.l.
|
|
|
Altice USA, Inc. [ ATUS ]
|
__X__ Director
|
__X__ 10% Owner
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
_____ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
|
|
|
|
5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT
|
|
|
|
|
9/30/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
|
GRAND DUCHY OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.Title of Security
|
|
|
|
2. Trans. Date
|
2A. Deemed
|
3. Trans. Code
|
4. Securities Acquired (A)
|
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
|
6.
|
|
7. Nature of
|
(Instr. 3)
|
|
|
|
|
Execution
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
|
or Disposed of (D)
|
|
Following Reported Transaction(s)
|
Ownership
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date, if any
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
Form:
|
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct (D)
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
|
V
|
Amount
|
(D)
|
Price
|
|
4)
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
|
|
9/30/2019
|
|
C
|
|
|
47754
|
A
|
(1)
|
11906093
|
I
|
|
CVC 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.V. (2)(3)(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
|
|
9/30/2019
|
|
C
|
|
|
70776
|
A
|
(5)
|
11976869
|
I
|
|
CVC 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.V. (2)(3)(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47369305
|
D
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7894688
|
I
|
|
UpperNext
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.C.S.p (2)(3)(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1000
|
I
|
|
A4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
S.A. (2)(3)(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
3. Trans.
|
3A. Deemed
|
4. Trans.
|
|
5. Number of
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and Amount of
|
8. Price of
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
11. Nature
|
Derivate Security
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
Execution
|
Code
|
|
Derivative Securities
|
Expiration Date
|
Securities Underlying
|
Derivative
|
derivative
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
(Instr. 3)
|
or Exercise
|
|
Date, if any
|
(Instr. 8)
|
|
Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
Derivative Security
|
Security
|
Securities
|
Form of
|
Beneficial
|
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed of (D)
|
|
|
(Instr. 3 and 4)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Beneficially
|
Derivative
|
Ownership
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned
|
Security:
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
Code
|
V
|
(A)
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
Title
|
|
Number of
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
4)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Class A
|
|
|
|
|
|
CVC 3
|
Class A Unit
|
9/30/2019
|
|
C
|
|
|
47754
|
common
|
|
47754
|
$0
|
20802222
|
I
|
|
|
|
|
B.V. (2)(3)(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
Class A
|
|
|
|
|
|
CVC 3
|
Class C Unit
|
9/30/2019
|
|
C
|
|
|
70776
|
common
|
|
70776
|
$0
|
15545098
|
I
|
|
|
|
|
B.V. (2)(3)(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
-
Class A Units represent a contingent right to receive shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer in the discretion of Neptune Holding US GP LLC. At the time a portion of this derivative security was converted to Class A common stock, as reported on this Form 4, another portion of this derivative security was canceled for no consideration due to other distributions of Class A common stock by Neptune Holding US Limited Partnership.
-
Next Alt S.a r.l. ("Next Alt") is a personal holding company of Mr. Drahi, who is its controlling shareholder. As of the date of this report, Next Alt is the holder of 75.06% of the share capital and voting rights of Altice Europe N.V. Altice Europe N.V. maintains a one-tier board of four executive board members, one of whom is Mr. Drahi, and four non-executive board members. The executive board members are appointed by shareholders at the general meeting at the binding nomination of Next Alt. CVC 3 B.V. ("CVC 3") is wholly owned by Altice Europe N.V. Mr. Drahi, Next Alt and Altice Europe N.V. may each be deemed to beneficially own the shares of the Issuer owned by CVC 3.
-
Mr. Drahi is the sole controlling shareholder of Uppernext S.C.S.p ("Uppernext"). As such, Mr. Drahi may be deemed to beneficially own shares of the Issuer held by Uppernext. A4 S.A., which is controlled by the family of Mr. Drahi, is an executive board member of Altice Europe N.V. Mr. Drahi is a director of the Issuer and Next Alt and A4 S.A. are parties to a stockholders agreement with the Issuer pursuant to which they have certain rights to appoint directors of the Issuer.
-
Each Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership of all interests reported on this Form 4 except to the extent of such Reporting Person's pecuniary interests.
-
Class C Units represent a contingent right to receive, following vesting, shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer in the discretion of Neptune Holding
US GP LLC.
-
These Class C Units vest with CVC 3 upon the termination of employment of certain participants in the Neptune Management Limited Partnership Carry Unit Plan. At the time a portion of this derivative security was converted to Class A common stock, as reported on this Form 4, another portion of this derivative security was canceled for no consideration due to other distributions of Class A common stock by Neptune Holding US LP.
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
|
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
OfficerOther
|
|
Next Alt S.a.r.l.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drahi Patrick
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT
|
X
|
X
|
|
|
GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A4 S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5, RUE EUGENE RUPPERT
|
X
|
|
|
|
|
GRAND DUCHY OF LUXEMBOURG, N4 L-2453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Michael Olsen, Attorney-in-Fact for Next Alt S.a.r.l.
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
Date
|
/s/ Michael Olsen, Attorney-in-Fact for Patrick Drahi
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
Date
|
/s/ Michael Olsen, Attorney-in-Fact for A4 S.A.
|
|
|
10/1/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Signature of Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
-
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Disclaimer
Altice USA Inc. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:22:01 UTC
|
|
