Altice Europe : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Class A Units represent a contingent right to receive shares of Class A common stock of the Issuer in the discretion of Neptune Holding US GP LLC. At the time a portion of this derivative security was converted to Class A common stock, as reported on this Form 4, another portion of this derivative security was canceled for no consideration due to other distributions of Class A common stock by Neptune Holding US Limited Partnership.

Next Alt S.a r.l. ("Next Alt") is a personal holding company of Mr. Drahi, who is its controlling shareholder. As of the date of this report, Next Alt is the holder of 75.06% of the share capital and voting rights of Altice Europe N.V. Altice Europe N.V. maintains a one-tier board of four executive board members, one of whom is Mr. Drahi, and four non-executive board members. The executive board members are appointed by shareholders at the general meeting at the binding nomination of Next Alt. CVC 3 B.V. ("CVC 3") is wholly owned by Altice Europe N.V. Mr. Drahi, Next Alt and Altice Europe N.V. may each be deemed to beneficially own the shares of the Issuer owned by CVC 3.

Mr. Drahi is the sole controlling shareholder of Uppernext S.C.S.p ("Uppernext"). As such, Mr. Drahi may be deemed to beneficially own shares of the Issuer held by Uppernext. A4 S.A., which is controlled by the family of Mr. Drahi, is an executive board member of Altice Europe N.V. Mr. Drahi is a director of the Issuer and Next Alt and A4 S.A. are parties to a stockholders agreement with the Issuer pursuant to which they have certain rights to appoint directors of the Issuer.