Altice Europe : USA UNVEILS MOST ADVANCED RESIDENTIAL FIBER-TO-THE-HOME SERVICE IN THE NATION WITH GIGABIT FIBER BROADBAND SERVICE WITH SYMMETRICAL SPEEDS AND SMART WIFI

10/08/2018 | 05:28am CEST

Press release

ALTICE USA UNVEILS MOST ADVANCED RESIDENTIAL FIBER-TO-THE-HOME SERVICE IN THE NATION WITH

ALTICE GIGABIT FIBER BROADBAND SERVICE WITH SYMMETRICAL SPEEDS AND SMART WIFI

New York - September 10, 2018 - Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces the launch of its Altice Gigabit fiber symmetrical internet service over its new fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network, now available to residential customers in select areas of Long Island.

The Altice Gigabit fiber service is the most advanced residential fiber offering in the nation, delivered across Altice USA's new FTTH network that was built and designed with Altice Labs' latest optical fiber technology, and bringing services into the home via the company's new sleek and compact fiber Gateway, the first all-in-one integrated giga-optics router and smart WiFi device offered by an MSO in the United States.

"Altice USA is focused on offering the best network and connectivity experience, and the activation of our full-fiber network with smart WiFi, the most advanced of its kind in the nation, demonstrates our commitment to creating converged customer experiences," said Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. "Delivering our symmetrical Altice Gigabit fiber service is just the start as we continue to scale our fiber network to bring our customers up to 10 gigabit internet speeds to support the explosive growth of data usage while laying the groundwork for the future of the connected universe."

Altice Gigabit fiber service provides an unmatchable experience to support the most data-intensive activities, from streaming 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) and high-definition (HD) video on multiple devices, enjoying a multi-player gaming experience like never before, video chatting, streaming music, high-quality virtual- and augmented-reality experiences, and downloading large files simultaneously on dozens of devices at once.

The Gateway's smart WiFi capabilities optimizes traffic on the home WiFi network to enable a superior experience, with simultaneous dual-band WiFi that automatically switches frequencies based on the bandwidth and range needs of the device in use, WiFi extenders available to create a mesh network for increased coverage, and the ability to manage the home WiFi experience via an intuitive app.

The Altice Gigabit fiber service will roll out to additional areas of Long Island and throughout Altice's New York area region as the company continues to deploy and activate its FTTH network.

In addition to its fiber deployment, Altice USA is enhancing broadband services on its existing hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) network in the Optimum service area, now delivering broadband speeds of up to 400 Mbps for residential customers and with plans to launch a gigabit service and smart WiFi capabilities over HFC in 2019.

Contact

Janet Meahan, 929-418-4947, janet.meahan@alticeusa.com

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

Disclaimer

Altice USA Inc. published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 03:27:04 UTC
