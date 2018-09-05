Altice USA : News Division Expands Leadership Team

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and
video services operators in the U.S., today announces that the company
has made new hires to its Emmy Award-winning Altice USA News division,
expanding on its strong TV viewership and rising digital growth that
underscores the importance, value, and continued relevancy of
high-quality news journalism across multiple mediums.
Formed earlier this year, the Altice USA News group includes the U.S.
division of international news and current affairs network i24NEWS
and the hyperlocal News 12 Network Group, which serves local communities
in the New York tri-state area. To support the ongoing growth of its
News business, Altice USA has added two news executives to its
leadership team: Chris Vacarro, Vice President, Digital News
and Kristin Malaspina, Vice President, Marketing & Audiences.
Said Michael Schreiber, Altice USA Executive Vice President and
President of Altice USA News: “Altice USA is committed to offering more
integrated and meaningful news coverage, and our ratings and digital
growth show that viewers are responding positively to our efforts. We
are incredibly proud that News 12 is the #1 watched channel among
Optimum customers and even outperforming broadcast in the key morning
daypart. This achievement reflects the uniqueness of News 12’s
hyperlocal content and the high value viewers place on news that is
tailored to their neighborhoods. Local news has never been more
important, and we’re pleased that News 12 continues to be a trusted
source of news and information in the communities we serve. i24NEWS
U.S. also continues to experience strong viewership growth and expanded
distribution, bringing a unique global perspective on breaking news and
current affairs.
Our news team is comprised of the most talented journalists and staff in
the news business, and we are incredibly excited to welcome these
talented individuals and look forward to the ongoing success of our news
businesses.”
Chris Vacarro, Vice President, Digital News is
tasked with continuing the digital growth trajectory and leading the
transformation of Altice USA News into a digital first enterprise.
Vaccaro will be responsible for digital strategy and product development
of the sites in Altice USA News' portfolio including News 12 and i24NEWS
U.S. He previously served as the Director of Digital at the Topps
Company, managing all content, strategy, and operations for the trading
card company and also serves as an Assistant Adjunct Professor of
Journalism at Hofstra University.
Kristin Malaspina, Vice President, Marketing & Audiences is
responsible for the division’s marketing and audience development across
all mediums, including linear and digital distribution channels.
Malaspina joins Altice USA after a decade in the marketing and
programming space most recently as the Vice President of Distribution
Marketing at Starz and previously as the Vice President, Partnership
Marketing at Spectrum Networks, a division of Charter Communications.
Under Altice USA’s leadership, News 12 remains the most viewed TV
network in Optimum households. In addition, News 12’s ratings outpaced
those of the local network affiliates during the key morning daypart in
the first half of 2018, according to actual viewership data from Optimum
set top boxes. News 12’s digital viewership is growing, experiencing a
nearly 20 percent increase in average unique visitors across all digital
platforms in the first half of 2018 compared to full-year 2017. The
network also saw an increase of more than 50 percent in total average
video views on News 12’s websites during the same period.
In addition, i24NEWS U.S. has experienced a more than 30 percent
increase in average viewership in Optimum households in the six months
starting in February 2018 compared to the same time period in 2017.
Broadcasting from studios in the heart of Times Square, i24NEWS
is available in millions of households, providing breaking news coverage
to viewers across the globe. Since launching in the United States, the
network has expanded distribution across the country and is available on
Altice USA, Charter Spectrum, and Mediacom systems. Viewers can also
stream content online at i24News.tv.
