Altigo : Unveils New Series of Wireless Headphones and Liquid Silicone iPhone Cases at CES 2019

Altigo,
a new online mobile accessories brand that pairs popular technology with
attractive design, today expanded its lineup of products, adding new
wireless headphones and liquid silicone iPhone® cases. Featuring
quality, beautiful design at an incredible value, the new Altigo
products are built to enhance today’s mobile consumer’s on-the-go
lifestyle and are available online in a variety of colors.
“Following the successful November launch of our portable chargers,
audio and iPhone cases on Amazon, we are now thrilled to expand our
lineup even further,” said Justin Brennan, vice president of Altigo.
“Our portfolio now includes a wider variety of mobile accessories,
including new stylish audio products and liquid silicone cases. With
these new products, our brand will continue to exceed consumer
expectations with simple, sleek design and intuitive user experiences
that enhance their mobile lifestyle.”
Altigo’s new line up of products includes:
Silicone Cases
Altigo offers a range of protective silicone cases across many colors
and styles, all of which deliver unbeatable protection for iPhone
devices, preventing against damage from a drop or impact. Altigo
Silicone Cases feature the following:
-
Triple Layer Protection
-
Liquid silicone outer layer absorbs and disperses shock forces to
protect your iPhone
-
Tough polycarbonate middle layer for exceptional drop protection
-
Honeycomb thermal inner layer to facilitate heat dissipation
Suggested retail price is $17.99.
Wireless Headphones
Altigo’s new wireless headphones expand upon the popular family of audio
products launched
in 2018, and combine beautiful design with clear, crisp and high-quality
sound, featuring easy access controls and multi-pairing capabilities.
-
Altigo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones feature 20 hours of
playtime between charges, Bluetooth 4.1 and 40mm drivers, with a
cushioned, over-the-ear fit to provide a fully immersive sound
experience. Altigo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones are available in
black, white, blue, red and pink. Suggested retail price is $39.99.
-
Altigo Neckband Wireless Earbuds are always connected and
comfortable, with a flexible around-the-neck fit. Featuring eight
hours of playtime between charges, 10mm drivers, and inner ear hooks
to ensure a secure fit no matter the activity, Altigo Neckband
Wireless Earbuds boast Bluetooth® 4.2 connectivity and carry an IPX4
rating capable of protecting the earbuds from splashing water from any
direction. The Altigo Neckband Wireless Earbuds are available in black
and white, with more colors coming soon. Suggested retail price is
$29.99.
All new silicon cases and wireless headphones will be available on Amazon
in Q1 2019. Product photos accompanying this release are available here.
About Altigo
Altigo is a mobile accessories brand that provides popular technology
and beautiful design, enabling consumers to enjoy their mobile digital
experiences free of interruptions. Altigo seeks to empower people to
live a more immersive and enjoyable mobile lifestyle. Altigo products
are available online exclusively at Amazon.
