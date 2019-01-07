New Accessories Combine Sleek Design and Top Value for Today’s Mobile Consumer

Altigo, a new online mobile accessories brand that pairs popular technology with attractive design, today expanded its lineup of products, adding new wireless headphones and liquid silicone iPhone® cases. Featuring quality, beautiful design at an incredible value, the new Altigo products are built to enhance today’s mobile consumer’s on-the-go lifestyle and are available online in a variety of colors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005248/en/

Altigo Unveils New Series of Wireless Headphones and Liquid Silicone iPhone Cases at CES 2019 (Photo: Business Wire)

“Following the successful November launch of our portable chargers, audio and iPhone cases on Amazon, we are now thrilled to expand our lineup even further,” said Justin Brennan, vice president of Altigo. “Our portfolio now includes a wider variety of mobile accessories, including new stylish audio products and liquid silicone cases. With these new products, our brand will continue to exceed consumer expectations with simple, sleek design and intuitive user experiences that enhance their mobile lifestyle.”

Altigo’s new line up of products includes:

Silicone Cases

Altigo offers a range of protective silicone cases across many colors and styles, all of which deliver unbeatable protection for iPhone devices, preventing against damage from a drop or impact. Altigo Silicone Cases feature the following:

Triple Layer Protection Liquid silicone outer layer absorbs and disperses shock forces to protect your iPhone Tough polycarbonate middle layer for exceptional drop protection Honeycomb thermal inner layer to facilitate heat dissipation



Suggested retail price is $17.99.

Wireless Headphones

Altigo’s new wireless headphones expand upon the popular family of audio products launched in 2018, and combine beautiful design with clear, crisp and high-quality sound, featuring easy access controls and multi-pairing capabilities.

Altigo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones feature 20 hours of playtime between charges, Bluetooth 4.1 and 40mm drivers, with a cushioned, over-the-ear fit to provide a fully immersive sound experience. Altigo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones are available in black, white, blue, red and pink. Suggested retail price is $39.99.

feature 20 hours of playtime between charges, Bluetooth 4.1 and 40mm drivers, with a cushioned, over-the-ear fit to provide a fully immersive sound experience. Altigo Over-Ear Wireless Headphones are available in black, white, blue, red and pink. Suggested retail price is $39.99. Altigo Neckband Wireless Earbuds are always connected and comfortable, with a flexible around-the-neck fit. Featuring eight hours of playtime between charges, 10mm drivers, and inner ear hooks to ensure a secure fit no matter the activity, Altigo Neckband Wireless Earbuds boast Bluetooth® 4.2 connectivity and carry an IPX4 rating capable of protecting the earbuds from splashing water from any direction. The Altigo Neckband Wireless Earbuds are available in black and white, with more colors coming soon. Suggested retail price is $29.99.

All new silicon cases and wireless headphones will be available on Amazon in Q1 2019. Product photos accompanying this release are available here. For more information please follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (@altigoproducts). For product review samples (for media only), please contact pr@zmcommunications.com.

Altigo is a trademark of Altigo Inc. Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc. The trademark “iPhone” is used in Japan with a license from Aiphone K.K. Amazon is a trademark of Amazon Technologies, Inc. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are trademarks of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Altigo Inc. is under license. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Altigo

Altigo is a mobile accessories brand that provides popular technology and beautiful design, enabling consumers to enjoy their mobile digital experiences free of interruptions. Altigo seeks to empower people to live a more immersive and enjoyable mobile lifestyle. Altigo products are available online exclusively at Amazon. For more information please follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (@altigoproducts).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005248/en/