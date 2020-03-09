Altimetrik : Wins 2020 CIO 100 Award

Altimetrik, a pure play business transformation accelerator, has been named a 2020 CIO 100 award honoree for its Playground platform by IDG’s CIO. The award recognizes the company’s success in using Altimetrik’s Playground to assess top talent and manage innovative ideas for its IP repository. For more than 30 years, the CIO 100 awards have recognized innovative organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in IT.

“We are helping companies achieve success in their business transformation by addressing challenges in talent, technology, and internal organizational dynamics,” said Raj Vattikuti, CEO of Altimetrik. “Playground helps us accomplish this by serving as an internal catalyst to drive business innovation and talent assessment to support our client’s needs. With it, we can more effectively innovate and use technology to solve business needs for our clients that ultimately drive their bottom line.”

The demand for data and DevOps initiatives continues to grow exponentially as companies seek to transform business models and customer experiences. Altimetrik uses Playground to help employees develop ideas and innovations to best serve clients in their digital transformation efforts.

“We’ve invested heavily in technology and talent that have enabled our teams to work more collaboratively,” adds Raj Sundaresan, COO of Altimetrik. “This results in better ideas that can be implemented with greater agility to drive tangible outcomes for our clients.”

“Today’s most successful companies are using IT to deliver business value, whether by enabling growth, optimizing business processes, or improving relationships with customers,” said Adam Dennison, SVP & General Manager, IDG Events and Publisher, CIO. “We are honored to showcase the technology innovation shown by this year’s CIO 100 winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony in August.”

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony on the evening of August 19th at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

About Altimetrik

Altimetrik is a pure play business and IT transformation company. Our practitioners tap into an organization’s technology, people, and assets to fuel fast, meaningful results for leading global clients across financial services, payments, retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and other industries. Founded in 2012 with offices and over 2,500 energized employees across the globe, Altimetrik partners with Fortune 500 companies to help them become more agile, empowered, and successful.

About the CIO 100 Awards:

The annual CIO 100 Awards celebrate 100 organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. Coverage of the 2020 CIO 100 award-winning projects will be available online at CIO.com in the weeks and months leading up to the event and in the summer issue of CIO’s digital magazine.

