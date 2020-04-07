Altitude International Launches Sports Management Subsidiary

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD) has announced the formation of Altitude Sports Management Corp, which will operate as a subsidiary of Altitude International Holdings. Altitude Sports is believed to be the first "holistic" sports management organization, and will be providing fully integrated wealth, health, and career management services to its clients.

As a subsidiary of ALTD, Altitude Sports will be uniquely positioned to offer ownership participation to its elite clients through the issuance of ALTD shares and/or warrants, as well as altitude chambers and training protocols that cannot be duplicated anywhere else. The full range of client services being offered include contract negotiations, endorsement deals, social media monetization, investment services, public relations/brand building, stress counseling, CBD Pain Management, and other wellness and fitness programs.

"Another big step forward," said Chairman and CEO Bob Kanuth. "With the skyrocketing salaries and endorsement deals that are going to today's young athletes, I think we are extremely fortunate to be positioned to become a real player in this market. Greg Anthony and I have been working together diligently for the last several months to put all the pieces in place and we expect to show some tangible results quite soon."

Greg Anthony added, "Sports Management is something I always thought would be a great fit for me and now the circumstances seem perfect to make this move. I have close relationships with some of the best agents out there as well as many highly sought after players. I believe Bob and I have developed a business model perfectly suited for the next generation of athletes and I know we have the people in the building to land some very significant deals in the coming months."

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD's mission has been to become the world leader in improving athletic performance by providing custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols to its clients. Through an exclusive License Agreement, the Company is utilizing the game changing technology of Sporting Edge UK, one of the world leaders and pioneers of room-based altitude and extreme environmental technology. Please visit altdint.com and see how ALTD's three U.S. installations have produced historic results for its clients.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

