Altitude International Launches Sports Management Subsidiary

04/07/2020 | 03:26pm EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ALTD) has announced the formation of Altitude Sports Management Corp, which will operate as a subsidiary of Altitude International Holdings. Altitude Sports is believed to be the first "holistic" sports management organization, and will be providing fully integrated wealth, health, and career management services to its clients.

As a subsidiary of ALTD, Altitude Sports will be uniquely positioned to offer ownership participation to its elite clients through the issuance of ALTD shares and/or warrants, as well as altitude chambers and training protocols that cannot be duplicated anywhere else. The full range of client services being offered include contract negotiations, endorsement deals, social media monetization, investment services, public relations/brand building, stress counseling, CBD Pain Management, and other wellness and fitness programs.

"Another big step forward," said Chairman and CEO Bob Kanuth. "With the skyrocketing salaries and endorsement deals that are going to today's young athletes, I think we are extremely fortunate to be positioned to become a real player in this market. Greg Anthony and I have been working together diligently for the last several months to put all the pieces in place and we expect to show some tangible results quite soon."

Greg Anthony added, "Sports Management is something I always thought would be a great fit for me and now the circumstances seem perfect to make this move. I have close relationships with some of the best agents out there as well as many highly sought after players. I believe Bob and I have developed a business model perfectly suited for the next generation of athletes and I know we have the people in the building to land some very significant deals in the coming months."

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD's mission has been to become the world leader in improving athletic performance by providing custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols to its clients. Through an exclusive License Agreement, the Company is utilizing the game changing technology of Sporting Edge UK, one of the world leaders and pioneers of room-based altitude and extreme environmental technology. Please visit altdint.com and see how ALTD's three U.S. installations have produced historic results for its clients.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations.  The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements in this press release.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor relations and media inquiries please contact:

Dror Tepper at AJ Capital, 48 Wall St, 5th Floor, NY, NY 10005  +1-212-736-3150 

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altitude-international-launches-sports-management-subsidiary-301037011.html

SOURCE Altitude International Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
