Altona Energy Plc - Launch of Pre-Funding Campaign

17 July 2020

ALTONA ENERGY PLC

(“Altona” or “the Company”)

LAUNCH OF PRE-FUNDING CAMPAIGN WITH

NR PRIVATE MARKET

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a new strategic focus on Rare Earth Element (“REE”) mining projects in Africa, announces that it has launched a pre-funding marketing campaign on Minexia Ltd’s innovative private investment platform for the mining sector, NR Private Market. For specific information on Altona Energy and its investment case, please visit the NR Private Market Investor Lounge:

https://lounge.nrprivatemarket.com

NR Private Market offers private investors access to pre-vetted mining deals, allowing them to participate in capital raising events, from which they would normally be excluded, due to regulatory status.

Altona has chosen to work with Minexia’s team of financial professionals, risk management and mining specialists in preparation of an upcoming fund raise, which it expects to launch on the NR Private Market platform, within the next few weeks. The proceeds of a successful fund raise will be used to develop a Rare Earth Element (“REE”) mining project in Malawi (Chambe Basin, APL 0153) with its partner Akatswiri Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd, as announced by the Company on 2 June 2020, should the due diligence process and contract negotiations be successful.

The NR Private Market Investor Lounge provides details of Altona’s proposed new strategy, information on the proposed new asset, board members and consultants, as well as an overview presentation and exploration plan for the Chambe Basin REE Project.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Interim CEO of Altona, commented, “The team at Minexia, led by Richard Lloyd, is well-known to Altona and was the natural fit for us when considering how best to raise capital for the proposed investment into the African REE project we are currently evaluating.

“We chose the non-broker funding route for this placing, specifically to allow private investors a chance to invest at ‘ground level’ into this exciting new strategy. We hope also that Altona’s existing shareholders will take this opportunity to be part of our new direction into Rare Earth mining.”

Rich Lloyd, CEO of Minexia Ltd, commented, “Minexia is delighted to welcome Altona to NR Private Market. We have been developing our disruptive ‘sophisticated crowdfunding’ financing platform for the past four years, in order to help grow early stage mining development and advanced exploration projects. We have, to date, raised £10 million in funds since the launch in Q1 2019, helping a number of junior mining companies move their projects forward.”

Company Information

Altona is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange (previously NEX) on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers, from 1 February 2019.

Information on Minexia and NR Private Markets

Minexia is a fin-tech business which has been in development for c.4years and launched its investment platform, NR Private Market in Q1 2019, which allows private investors ('Sophisticated' or 'High Net Worth') to access a pipeline of high quality, pre-screened, advanced exploration and or early stage development mining projects. The platform has successfully closed six deals (total value c. £10M) to date and has secured a dozen platform partners and 6,000+ active platform users.