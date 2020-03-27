Log in
Altor Locks Offering 100 Apex Bike Locks to U.S. Healthcare Providers Fighting on the Front Lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic

03/27/2020 | 03:32pm EDT

STERLING, Virginia, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staying home doesn’t mean we can’t still help others on the front lines. Altor Locks is looking to help our Healthcare providers working on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 in the United States.  

Many in this critical workforce are choosing to drive or bike to hospitals, as mass transit options are limited and potentially unsafe. Altor, a small bike lock company based in Virginia, is ready to send 100 Apex locks to healthcare providers keep their bicycles secure while they spend hours helping those stricken by the Coronavirus.

“We are seeing more and more postings on social media from healthcare providers whose bikes have been stolen, and we know that this is just one more barrier we can help to remove as a small business,” said Dylan Cato, co-founder of Altor Locks. 

Read the story here on Twitter about a young doctor whose bicycle was stolen while he was on shift at the hospital to see what inspired Altor.

“We feel we can provide these community heroes with some peace-of-mind, at least when it comes to the security of their transportation,” Cato said.

If you know someone who needs this kind of help, please ask them to DM us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or send an email to info@altorlocks.com and we will coordinate. 

@altorlocks #altorlocks #weareinthistogether #stopthespread #helpothers #doyourpart #supportsmallbusiness #frontlinestaff #socialdistancing #bicycling #bikelocks

Margaret Brown
Altor Locks
7038989443
margaret@mlbpr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
