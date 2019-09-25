Altria Group Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



Altria’s part ownership of JUUL Labs, (“JUUL”) the maker of so-called e-cigarettes, which has become one of the most popular vehicles for vaping among teenagers, has been in the news. The widespread use of e-cigarettes by minors has triggered concern from the public health community and investigations by both federal and state regulators.

These government investigation focus on, among other things, whether Altria / JUUL misled the public regarding the safety of its e-cigarettes and actively marketed these devices to minors. According to the CDC, more than 18 million high school and middle school students combined were exposed to e-cigarette ads in 2014 alone. Largely as a result of these investigations and public outcry, Altria common stock has plummeted more than 25% (about $14) since March of this year, now trading in the low $40 range.

Block & Leviton’s investigation focuses on whether Altria’s officers and directors misled the investing public about the safety of e-cigarettes and its marketing practices, resulting in investor losses and violations of the federal securities laws.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Altria securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/mo .

