Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altria Group Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

Altria’s part ownership of JUUL Labs, (“JUUL”) the maker of so-called e-cigarettes, which has become one of the most popular vehicles for vaping among teenagers, has been in the news.  The widespread use of e-cigarettes by minors has triggered concern from the public health community and investigations by both federal and state regulators. 

These government investigation focus on, among other things, whether Altria / JUUL misled the public regarding the safety of its e-cigarettes and actively marketed these devices to minors.  According to the CDC, more than 18 million high school and middle school students combined were exposed to e-cigarette ads in 2014 alone.  Largely as a result of these investigations and public outcry, Altria common stock has plummeted more than 25% (about $14) since March of this year, now trading in the low $40 range.

Block & Leviton’s investigation focuses on whether Altria’s officers and directors misled the investing public about the safety of e-cigarettes and its marketing practices, resulting in investor losses and violations of the federal securities laws.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Altria securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/mo.  

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
mdelaney@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Related Links

https://blockesq.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31pAKORN : Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals
AQ
12:31pMassachusetts Surpasses the $1 Billion Mark for Robotics Investments in 2019
PR
12:31pSegment Announces Functions, Allowing Companies to Build Custom Data Integrations in Minutes, Without Worrying About Infrastructure
GL
12:31pUNITED SECURITY BANCSHARES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
12:31pSegment Launches Privacy Portal to Help Businesses Proactively Manage and Protect Their Customers' Privacy
GL
12:30pSEGMENT ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF ITS INAUGURAL DATA MOMENTUM AWARDS : IBM, Proposify, AB-InBev and Upsolve
GL
12:30pSAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:29pJACKPOT DIGITAL : IIROC Trading Halt - JP.RT
AQ
12:29pCLANCY SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC /CO/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:29pVINCI : major partner to the INSA* Foundation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4Juul boss exits in vaping crisis as Philip Morris, Altria end merger talks
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : raises £120 million in debt, shares fall ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group