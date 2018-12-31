Log in
Altus : Shareholders Communication Policy

12/31/2018 | 11:34am CET

Altus Holdings Limited 浩德控股有限公司

(the "Company")

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8149)

SHAREHOLDERS COMMUNICATION POLICY

1. PURPOSE

This Shareholders Communication Policy (the "Policy") sets out the general policy and measures adopted by the Company in the communication with its shareholders, both individual and institutional (collectively, the "Shareholders"), and, in appropriate circumstances, potential investors (the "Potential Investors") of the Company generally, with the objective that all of them are provided with ready, equal and timely information about the Company (including its financial performance, strategic goals and plans, major business developments, corporate governance and other material information), to enable the Shareholders and the Potential Investors to make an informed decision on their investments in the shares and other securities of the Company, and to actively participate in the activities organised by the Company for them.

2.

GENERAL POLICY

  • 2.1 The board (the "Board") of directors shall maintain its communication with the Shareholders and the Potential Investors as an on-going process, and shall regularly review this Policy to ensure its effectiveness.

  • 2.2 The Company communicates with the Shareholders and the Potential Investors through various channels, including financial reports (annual, half-yearly and (if any) quarterly reports), annual general meetings and extraordinary general meetings, press release, road shows, investment conferences, announcements and circulars.

  • 2.3 Information published by the Company pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock

    Exchange") will be made available on the website of the Stock Exchange and the Company (such as its history and developments, products and services, awards and achievements etc) to enable the Shareholders and the Potential Investors to have better understanding of the Company and its latest development.

2.4 The Company shall ensure effective and timely dissemination of information to the

Shareholders and the Potential Investors at all times. Any question regarding this Policy shall be directed to the Company Secretarial Department.

3. COMMUNICATION CHANNEL

Shareholders' meetings

  • 3.1 The Company uses the general meetings (including annual general meetings and extraordinary general meetings) as a principal communication channel with the Shareholders.

  • 3.2 Appropriate arrangements for the general meetings shall be in place to encourage the Shareholders' participation.

  • 3.3 The Company will monitor and review regularly the processes of its general meetings and, where necessary, make appropriate changes to ensure that Shareholders' needs are best served.

  • 3.4 Board members (in particular, either the chairman or deputy chairman of Board committees or their delegates), appropriate management executives and external auditors should attend annual general meetings to answer Shareholders' questions.

  • 3.5 Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the Company's general meetings in person or where they are unable to attend the meetings, to appoint proxies to attend and vote at the meetings for and on their behalf.

  • 3.6 Shareholders are also encouraged to attend Shareholders' activities organised by the Company, where the latest information about the Company will be communicated.

Corporate Communication

3.7 Any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor's report, the interim report, (if any) the quarterly report, notice of general meeting, circular and proxy form shall be provided to the Shareholders in both English and Chinese versions to facilitate Shareholders'

understanding.

Shareholders' enquiries

  • 3.8 Shareholders should direct their questions about their shareholdings to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, the contact details of which are set out as follows:

    Tricor Investor Services Ltd.

    22/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

    Telephone: (852) 2980 1333

    Facsimile: (852) 2810 8185

  • 3.9 Shareholders, Potential Investors and the media may at any time make a request for the Company's information to the extent such information is publicly available and make enquiries to the Company through the following means:

By telephone: (852) 2522 6122

By post: 21 Wing Wo Street

Central, Hong Kong

Attention: Board of Directors

4. SHAREHOLDERS' PRIVACY

The Company recognises the importance of the Shareholders' privacy and will not disclose the Shareholders' information without their consent, unless required by law to do so.

Disclaimer

Altus Holdings Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 10:33:01 UTC
