Altus Strategies : 5G Techritory - 2nd Baltic Sea Region 5G Ecosystem Forum

The main Forum will take place from November 28-29 with more than 5 value-adding official side events (the first-ever 5G policymakers' hackathon, a 5G key stakeholders' roundtable, the 'Meet the 5G Technology' expo, etc.) involving some of the main global and regional 5G stakeholders.
The Forum will include high-level business and political debates, and practical business case studies by top-level 5G policymakers, heads of major industry organisations, business leaders, and other high-value stakeholders on the latest progress in 5G global commercialization, its related innovative business models, and potential 5G cross-border projects. A focus will be placed on smart mobility, smart city, smart media and entertainment, and Industry 4.0 verticals.
European Commission - Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology published this content on 27 November 2019