Altus Strategies : 5G Techritory - 2nd Baltic Sea Region 5G Ecosystem Forum

0
11/25/2019 | 07:23pm EST

The main Forum will take place from November 28-29 with more than 5 value-adding official side events (the first-ever 5G policymakers' hackathon, a 5G key stakeholders' roundtable, the 'Meet the 5G Technology' expo, etc.) involving some of the main global and regional 5G stakeholders.

The Forum will include high-level business and political debates, and practical business case studies by top-level 5G policymakers, heads of major industry organisations, business leaders, and other high-value stakeholders on the latest progress in 5G global commercialization, its related innovative business models, and potential 5G cross-border projects. A focus will be placed on smart mobility, smart city, smart media and entertainment, and Industry 4.0 verticals.

More information on the 5G Techritory website

Disclaimer

European Commission - Directorate General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 00:22:02 UTC
