Altus Strategies : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary

Altus Strategies Plc / Index (EPIC): AIM (ALS) & TSX-V (ALTS) / Sector: Mining

Altus Strategies Plc

('Altus' or the 'Company')

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused project and royalty generator, announces that it has appointed Martin Keylock as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO') and Company Secretary. He will take over the CFO role from David Miles, who will continue to act as an adviser to the Company, through the Company's existing service agreement with Vancouver-based Seabord Services Corp.

Martin Keylock joined Altus in November 2018 as Financial Controller of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting. Prior to joining Altus, he worked in the telecoms and architecture sectors, and most recently as Financial Controller at Velocys plc, a multinational, AIM-listed renewable fuels business. He has been a member of the ACCA since 2007, and holds an MA from the University of Glasgow and an MSc from Aston University in the United Kingdom. He will continue to report to Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

David Netherway, Chairman of Altus, commented:

'We are delighted to welcome Martin into his new role as the Company's CFO. The board also wishes to thank David Miles for his invaluable contributions to date, which in the last 18 months include the completion of the Company's Plan of Arrangement with TSX-V listed Legend Gold Corp and our dual listing on the TSX-V. David has overseen our smooth and rapid transition to being the only dual London and Toronto listed project and royalty generator business. We look forward to continuing to work with David in his new role as an adviser to the Company'.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E:info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel (Broker)

Richard Parlons / Jonathan Williams Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed project and royalty generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long-term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

**END**