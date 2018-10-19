Log in
Altus Strategies : Directors Share Dealings

10/19/2018 | 09:08am CEST

Altus Strategies Plc / Index: AIM / EPIC: ALS / Sector: Mining

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Altus Strategies Plc

('Altus' or the 'Company')

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused exploration project generator, announces that the Company has been advised of the following share purchases by directors of the Company:

Director Position Shares purchased Price per share (1) Resultant beneficial shareholding Holding as a percent of issued capital
Matthew Grainger (2) Executive Director 350,000 0.0373 9,097,500 5.12%
Robert Milroy (3) Non-Executive Director 325,000 0.0363 575,000 0.32%

Notes:

1. Price per share may represent the aggregate weighted average price paid per share
2. Beneficial shareholding includes 720,000 Altus shares held by Anna Grainger
3. Held through Milroy Capital Limited, a company controlled by Robert Milroy

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Richard Parlons / Jonathan Williams

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall / James Husband

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed, diversified and Africa focused mineral exploration project generator. Through our subsidiaries we discover new projects and attract third party capital to fund their growth, development and ultimately exit optionality. This strategy enables Altus to remain focused on the acquisition of new opportunities to be fed into the project generation cycle and aims to minimise shareholder dilution. Our business model is designed to create a growing portfolio of well managed and high growth potential projects and royalties, diversified by commodity and by country. Altus currently has eighteen projects in six commodities across six countries. We aim to position our shareholders at the vanguard of value creation, but with significantly reduced risks traditionally associated with investments in the mineral exploration sector.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Please click here to view the PDF version of this release, containing the tables with the notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Disclaimer

Altus Strategies plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 07:07:03 UTC
