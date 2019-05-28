Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Altus Strategies : Quarterly Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

Altus Strategies Plc / Index (EPIC): AIM (ALS) & TSXV (ALTS) / Sector: Mining

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Altus Strategies Plc

('Altus' or the 'Company')

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS & TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused royalty and project generator, announces that it has published its Management Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended 31 March 2019. This document has been posted on the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com and is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive

Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767

E: info@altus-strategies.com

SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)

Richard Morrison / Soltan Taigev

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

SP Angel (Broker)

Richard Parlons / Jonathan Williams

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471

Blytheweigh (Financial PR)

Tim Blythe / Camilla Horsfall

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7138 3204

About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed royalty and project generator in the mining sector with a focus on Africa. Our team creates value by making mineral discoveries across multiple licences. We enter joint ventures with respected groups and our partners earn interest in these discoveries by advancing them toward production. Project milestone payments we receive are reinvested to extend our portfolio, accelerating our growth. The portfolio model reduces risk as our interests are diversified by commodity and by country. The royalties generated from our portfolio of projects are designed to yield sustainable long term income. We engage constructively with all our stakeholders, working diligently to minimise our environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where we operate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

**END**

Disclaimer

Altus Strategies plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 23:38:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:49pEXCLUSIVE : T-Mobile, Sprint could sell Boost for up to $3 billion, potential bidders say
RE
08:49pGROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES : Canopy by Hilton to open first Africa property in Cape Town
AQ
08:49pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : expands in KZN
AQ
08:48pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Intelligent Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
08:46pCADBURY NIGERIA : OK Foods Slams N260m Trademark Suit On Cadbury UK
AQ
08:46pBANK WINDHOEK : assists farmers
AQ
08:44pCHINA HEALTH : year net down 24% to RMB23.16m
AQ
08:44pOI WAH PAWNSHOP CREDIT : unit to lend HK$20 million
AQ
08:40pFTI FOODTECH INTERNATIONAL : Withdraws from Negotiations with Stemtech and Changes Auditors
AQ
08:34pFARMERS INSURANCE : ® Providing Support Following Severe Weather in Midwest and Central United States
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY : WORKDAY : beats revenue and profit estimates on higher subscriptions
2A. O. SMITH CORPORATION : DEADLINE FOR A.O. SMITH CORPORATION INVESTORS: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That..
3TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATIO : TRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
4TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE LTD : TRAVELPORT WORLDWIDE : Corteva Set to Join S&P 500; Fluor to Join S&P MidCap 400 an..
5DIGITAL TURBINE TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON JUNE 3, 2019 AT..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About