Aluminium processing: the benefits of col...

11/27/2019 | 07:23pm EST

Aluminium is a very versatile material and its properties are further enhanced if cold worked, guaranteeing multiple benefits. The Minifaber staff reveals all the secrets of aluminium processing.

There are many and various types of aluminium processes that can create a semi-finished or finished and assembled part. At Minifaber, we perform all the main aluminium processes:

  • blanking
  • bending
  • drawing
  • punching
  • welding
  • laser cutting
  • surface processes.

Let's take a closer look but first, let's briefly discuss aluminium properties and the benefits of cold moulding.

» Aluminium properties

Aluminium is a highly appreciated and widely used material thanks to its intrinsic properties: lightweight, malleable and ductile.

This means it has a very low specific weight that well resists mechanical forces (guaranteeing excellent distortion before breaking) and is easily reduced into thin sheets; consequently, aluminium processing is less complex than others such as, for example, steel processing.

These properties, that make this material attractive to many sectors - from mechanics to cosmetics, are even further enhanced when aluminium is cold worked.

» Aluminium cold working

Aluminium cold working enhances the qualities of the material and adds numerous benefits to the process in terms of efficiency; in particular, cold moulding aluminium guarantees:

  • material savings, because the part is moulded without removing parts of the material;
  • process time savings (processes are quick and do not require secondary processes);
  • consequently, product costs reduce;
  • part properties are optimised, making the part easier to machine and even more resistant.

» Aluminium processing with Minifaber

At Minifaber, we expressly cold mould metals, including all aluminium processes. Our machine fleet and the skills of our staff allow us to offer all the main aluminium processes: blanking, bending, drawing, punching, welding, laser cutting and various surface processes.

Our strength is our flexibility; we can meet your any need, with staggered productions for both large and small quantities. We can supply you with semi-finished or finished aluminium products, complex and already assembled, ready for sale.

If you're interested in our service of aluminum cold working, contact us! We will gladly answer to all of your questions.

Contact us

Disclaimer

Minifaber S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 00:22:04 UTC
