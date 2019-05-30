Aluminum Association Continues to Grow with New Member Companies

ARLINGTON, VA, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Aluminum Association announced today the addition of four new member companies – Matalco, Page Material Management, Real Alloy and Texarkana Aluminum. Matalco, Real Alloy and Texarkana Aluminum join the association as producer members – firms that makes or fabricate aluminum products. Page Material Management joins as an associate member – an organization that supplies goods and services to the industry.



“As we continue to advocate on behalf of the entire aluminum industry, we’re pleased to bring in these new voices to help us tell the sustainability story, including the metal’s infinite recyclability,” said Michelle O’Neill, Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs & Sustainability at Alcoa and Chair of the Aluminum Association. “Recycling plays a critical role in the North American market, and we look forward to working with these new members to continue to move our industry forward.”



The association also announced a leadership change following the retirement of John Barneson, 2nd vice chair of the association and senior vice president for corporate development at Kaiser Aluminum. Buddy Stemple, CEO of Constellium Rolled Products in Ravenswood, WV, was elected to complete the remainder of Barneson’s term as an officer with the Aluminum Association. Stemple, who began his career as an intern at the Ravenswood plant in 1979, is a longtime and active member of the association and industry.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the aluminum industry as an officer for the Aluminum Association,” Stemple said. “The association has been on the front lines tackling issues that are impacting our industry, and I look forward to continuing to support this work as 2nd Vice Chair.”



New companies include:

Matalco: Matalco, based in Brampton, Ontario, is a producer of aluminum extrusion and forging-grade billet and rolling ingot slabs primarily from scrap aluminum. It is North America’s largest independent operator of remelt facilities.

Page Material Management: Headquartered in Weedsport, New York, Page Material Management is an all-inclusive material management resource. Born from the transportation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals and by-products, the company is designed to be an all in one warehousing, sorting, bricking, baling and trans-loading operation.

Real Alloy: Real Alloy is a global market leader in third-party aluminum recycling and specification alloy production. Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, the company converts aluminum scrap and by-products into reusable metal for a growing number of applications across various industries.

Texarkana Aluminum: Texarkana Aluminum, owned by Ta Chen International, Inc., is a fully integrated aluminum rolling mill producing common alloy for the North American service center industry. Texarkana Aluminum is based in Texarkana, Texas.

The new members join at a time of record demand for the aluminum industry and record membership for the Aluminum Association, the largest aluminum trade association in the United States. The association represents more than 120 member companies across the full value chain, and those companies produce 70 percent of all aluminum and aluminum products shipped in North America.



To learn more about membership with the Aluminum Association, visit www.aluminum.org/join.



