Alvarez & Marsal : Expands Cybersecurity and Forensic Technology Offerings

A&M bolsters its cybersecurity and forensic technology bench strength and line of service footprint with five new senior hires

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has expanded its cybersecurity and forensic technology offerings with the appointments of Rocco Grillo in New York, Ken Mendelson in Washington, D.C., Kevin Negangard in Chicago, and Robert DeCicco in Los Angeles as Managing Directors; and Vishal Oza, also in Los Angeles, as Senior Director within the Disputes and Investigations practice. Noted for their in-depth and multi-faceted cybersecurity, e-discovery and digital investigations expertise, these new hires illustrate A&M’s commitment to helping clients mitigate and solve their cybersecurity and forensic technology issues.

The individual and collective expertise of Messrs. Grillo, Mendelson, Negangard, DeCicco and Oza enhance A&M’s cybersecurity and forensic technology offerings, particularly in providing proactive and reactive cybersecurity services.

Mr. Grillo specializes in cyber advisory and incident response forensic investigation services with a track record of advising executive management and board members on complex cybersecurity initiatives. Mr. Mendelson is an expert on cybersecurity, digital forensic investigations and e-discovery, as well as the mitigation and monitoring of transactions involving foreign investment. Mr. Negangard has extensive experience in providing clients advisory services in complex litigation and e-discovery support through forensic data collection, data processing and analysis. Mr. DeCicco specializes in digital forensics, information security and incident response and is a testifying expert on multiple technology topics. Mr. Oza specializes in high‐tech investigations with nearly 15 years of experience in digital forensics, cybersecurity and expert witness services.

“Cybersecurity, privacy and proper data management are increasingly among the most critical issues facing companies today. Concurrently, managing rising instances of cyberattacks and security breaches, alongside an evolving regulatory environment, has become a priority for management and board members. Our expanded cybersecurity capabilities reflect our strategic move to respond to marketplace demands facing our clients,” says Douglas Anderson, Managing Director and Co-Leader of Alvarez & Marsal’s Forensic Technology Services. “The growth of our cybersecurity offerings and geographic footprint of expertise aligns with A&M’s operational heritage and history of delivering results for clients.”

“The coast to coast expansion of our forensic technology and cyber footprint allows us to quickly respond to clients’ needs with a complete range of cybersecurity, e-discovery, digital investigations and advanced data analytics capabilities. This expansion is part of our strategic plan to strengthen this line of service amidst a continuously changing legal, regulatory and compliance environment,” says Bryan Ruez, Managing Director and Global Leader of A&M’s Disputes and Investigations practice. “I welcome Rocco, Ken, Kevin, Rob and Vishal to our team. The depth of their forensic technology and cybersecurity expertise across multiple industries will enhance our ability to maximize value for our clients.”

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to make change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services.

With over 3,500 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, help organizations transform operations, catapult growth and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005676/en/