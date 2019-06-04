Alvarez & Marsal : Expands Cybersecurity and Forensic Technology Offerings

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez
& Marsal (A&M) has expanded its cybersecurity and forensic
technology offerings with the appointments of Rocco
Grillo in New York, Ken
Mendelson in Washington, D.C., Kevin
Negangard in Chicago, and Robert
DeCicco in Los Angeles as Managing Directors; and Vishal
Oza, also in Los Angeles, as Senior Director within the Disputes
and Investigations practice. Noted for their in-depth and
multi-faceted cybersecurity, e-discovery and digital investigations
expertise, these new hires illustrate A&M’s commitment to helping
clients mitigate and solve their cybersecurity and forensic technology
issues.
The individual and collective expertise of Messrs. Grillo, Mendelson,
Negangard, DeCicco and Oza enhance A&M’s cybersecurity and forensic
technology offerings, particularly in providing proactive and reactive
cybersecurity services.
Mr. Grillo specializes in cyber advisory and incident response forensic
investigation services with a track record of advising executive
management and board members on complex cybersecurity initiatives. Mr.
Mendelson is an expert on cybersecurity, digital forensic investigations
and e-discovery, as well as the mitigation and monitoring of
transactions involving foreign investment. Mr. Negangard has extensive
experience in providing clients advisory services in complex litigation
and e-discovery support through forensic data collection, data
processing and analysis. Mr. DeCicco specializes in digital forensics,
information security and incident response and is a testifying expert on
multiple technology topics. Mr. Oza specializes in high‐tech
investigations with nearly 15 years of experience in digital forensics,
cybersecurity and expert witness services.
“Cybersecurity, privacy and proper data management are increasingly
among the most critical issues facing companies today. Concurrently,
managing rising instances of cyberattacks and security breaches,
alongside an evolving regulatory environment, has become a priority for
management and board members. Our expanded cybersecurity capabilities
reflect our strategic move to respond to marketplace demands facing our
clients,” says Douglas
Anderson, Managing Director and Co-Leader of Alvarez & Marsal’s
Forensic Technology Services. “The growth of our cybersecurity offerings
and geographic footprint of expertise aligns with A&M’s operational
heritage and history of delivering results for clients.”
“The coast to coast expansion of our forensic technology and cyber
footprint allows us to quickly respond to clients’ needs with a complete
range of cybersecurity, e-discovery, digital investigations and advanced
data analytics capabilities. This expansion is part of our strategic
plan to strengthen this line of service amidst a continuously changing
legal, regulatory and compliance environment,” says Bryan
Ruez, Managing Director and Global Leader of A&M’s Disputes and
Investigations practice. “I welcome Rocco, Ken, Kevin, Rob and Vishal to
our team. The depth of their forensic technology and cybersecurity
expertise across multiple industries will enhance our ability to
maximize value for our clients.”
About Alvarez & Marsal
Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to
Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to
make change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in
1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides
advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management
services.
With over 3,500 people across four continents, we deliver tangible
results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and
government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and
their teams, help organizations transform operations, catapult growth
and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced
operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry
authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change
into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every
stage of growth.
To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com.
Follow A&M on LinkedIn,
Twitter
and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005676/en/