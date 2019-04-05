Alvarez & Marsal : Releases LeaseSCRE to Estimate the Incremental Borrowing Rate in Accordance with New Lease Accounting Reporting Requirements

Leading global professional services firm Alvarez
& Marsal (A&M) announced today the launch of LeaseSCRE
(pronounced “lease score”), a web-based tool that uses machine learning
to estimate an incremental borrowing rate (IBR) curve. LeaseSCRE
provides companies with a streamlined and efficient mechanism to
estimate the discount rates necessary to meet new lease accounting
requirements under the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s Accounting
Standards Codification 842: Leases (ASC 842).
Under the new lease accounting standard, companies must record on their
balance sheet the present value of future lease payments for finance
leases and operating leases longer than 12 months. The lease payments
must be discounted at a collateralized IBR upon lease commencement,
subsequent financial statement reporting dates, and certain
remeasurement events.
The new lease accounting standard defines the IBR as “the rate of
interest that a lessee would have to pay to borrow on a collateralized
basis over a similar term an amount equal to the lease payments in a
similar economic environment.” However, many companies do not know their
IBR if they did not borrow on a collateralized basis or carry debt with
terms similar to their lease arrangements. Moreover, developing an IBR
methodology and calculating the IBR requires significant internal time
and resources.
LeaseSCRE is a secure and efficient alternative. LeaseSCRE costs a
fraction of third- party advisory services for IBR methodology and
modeling, and with machine learning, it is a more accurate tool for
estimating credit ratings to derive the related IBR.
Chandu
Chilakapati, a Managing Director of A&M’s Valuation practice, said,
“Companies have deployed significant resources to classify and organize
their lease portfolios. Despite all the resources spent on the
accounting, companies still require the incremental borrowing rate to
determine the present value of lease liabilities. The solution is
LeaseSCRE. It generates an estimated credit rating using a machine
learning based model that processes basic company and sector financial
data and returns a rating-based IBR curve.”
LeaseSCRE uses market traded credit default swaps to derive an estimated
rating-specific borrowing rate that is then adjusted with a collateral
spread. The resulting rating-specific collateralized IBR curve enables
companies to adjust for company or lease specific items and value all
their leases.
Priced at $5,000 per valuation date for an unlimited number of leases,
LeaseSCRE is convenient, compliant and cost-effective.
About Alvarez & Marsal
Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to
Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to
make change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in
1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides
advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management
services.
With over 3,500 people across four continents, we deliver tangible
results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and
government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and
their teams, help organizations transform operations, catapult growth
and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced
operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry
authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change
into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every
stage of growth.
To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com.
