AlzChem : Andreas Niedermaier becomes new CEO – Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer appointed to the Management Board effective July 1, 2019

06/03/2019 | 04:59am EDT

Trostberg, June 3, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of AlzChem Group AG has decided to appoint Mr. Andreas Niedermaier (CFO) as the new CEO with effect from July 1, 2019, in view of the resignation of the current CEO Mr. Ulli Seibel as of December 31, 2019. In this function, Mr. Niedermaier will also be responsible for Investor Relations and Communications. Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer was newly appointed to the Management Board effective July 1, 2019. Dr. Weichselbaumer has been with the company since 2012 as Head of the Basic Chemicals & Synthesis Components Division and will in future head the Sales & Marketing and Research & Development Divisions as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Mr. Englmaier will continue to serve as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Until the end of the year, Mr. Seibel will continue to be available within the Management Board in an advisory capacity for all areas and will in particular be in charge of the ongoing investment projects.

Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AlzChem Group AG: 'With Mr. Niedermaier and Dr. Weichselbaumer, we have appointed proven experts to the new functions. We deliberately opted for an internal solution, as continuity, distinctive company know-how and industry expertise were the most important criteria for the new appointments. We are convinced that AlzChem Group AG will continue its successful development seamlessly in the new Management Board constellation.'

About AlzChem

The AlzChem Group is a vertically integrated manufacturer of various chemical products based on the NCN chain. These are products with typical nitrogen-carbon-nitrogen bonding that are used in a wide variety of different industries. The company has a leading position in select niche markets. The strategic focus of growth and the main focus of its extensive research and development are on the business segment Specialty Chemicals. The company has around 1,560 employees at four sites in Germany and three other sites abroad.

Disclaimer

AlzChem Group AG published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 08:58:03 UTC
