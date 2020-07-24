AmEx profit slumps as lockdowns hit spending, defaults loom

Shares were down 1.7% before the bell, even as the group managed to eke out a small profit rather than report a loss as expected by analysts.

American Express, one of the largest corporate card issuers in the United States, has been hit especially hard by cuts in large corporations' spending on travel and entertainment after the pandemic brought that sector to a virtual standstill.

Global commercial services group, which issues proprietary corporate and small business cards, suffered a $60 million loss in the second quarter, compared with a net income of $561 million a year ago.

In all, consumers and businesses cut their spending on travel and entertainment by 87% in the quarter, with overall spending down by more than a third.

"Spending volumes, which declined to their lowest point this quarter in April, gradually improved in May and June, with small businesses being the most resilient," chief executive officer Stephen Squeri in a statement.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, fell 29.2% to $7.67 billion, a steeper drop than a 24.8% decline forecast by analysts.

AmEx said its consolidated loss provisions stood at $1.6 billion, up from $861 million a year ago, mainly due to $628 million set aside in anticipation of a spike in defaults as a result of a wave of layoffs caused by the health crisis.

That left the group with net income of 29 cents per share, down from $2.07 a year ago, but ahead of a 11 cent loss expected by analysts according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

Leading card issuers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup have created about $18 billion in provisions for potential credit losses.

By C Nivedita