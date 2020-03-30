Log in
AmEx to freeze hiring, not cut jobs as coronavirus crisis deepens: Bloomberg News

03/30/2020 | 02:43pm EDT
American Express and American Express corporate cards are pictured in Encinitas

Credit card issuer American Express Co will freeze hiring and avoid job cuts this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg news reported on Monday, citing a video message to employees from Chief Executive Officer Steve Squeri.

More than 60,000 employees were now equipped to work from home, according to the report.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

