AmSty : Announces Polystyrene Price Increase Effective September 1, 2018

08/18/2018 | 12:41am CEST

AmSty announces an increase in the transaction price of all grades of polystyrene produced by the Company of $0.04/lb., effective September 1, 2018. This price supersedes all other previously announced price changes.

About AmSty

AmSty is one of the largest integrated producers of polystyrene and styrene monomer in the Western Hemisphere, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of markets throughout the Americas. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, and is a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care initiative. For more information, visit AmSty.com.


© Business Wire 2018
