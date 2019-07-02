AmSty : Introduces Polystyrene Resin with Reduced Environmental Impact – PolyRenew ® 5001 HE

AmSty, a major polystyrene producer, has developed a high-efficiency foam grade resin that allows foam density and part weight to be reduced by 10-15%. The reduced density also increases foam extrusion line rates by 10-15%, according to company spokesman Gary Welsh, Senior Technical Service & Development Leader. “The lighter density of this PolyRenew® resin will help manufacturers reduce energy usage and produce fewer greenhouse gasses,” says Welsh. Everyday items like carryout food containers, meat trays, and school lunch trays can use less material than before with no loss in performance.

Companies, organizations and individuals should all focus on minimizing the amount of material used in everyday life. Reducing both the frequency of use and the amount of materials used in production are major focus points for the food service and plastics industries. “AmSty is serious about reducing the amount of material needed in our everyday lives. We continue to invest in technology, resources, and innovation to support the first step in the waste hierarchy, which is to reduce waste generation,” said Jon Timbers, Director – Innovation and Sustainability.

“We are excited to provide innovative products that deliver sustainable solutions for customers, assuring polystyrene remains a viable and growing component of the circular economy,” said Brad Crocker, President and CEO of AmSty.

